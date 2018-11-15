Sport / Rugby

Scotland’s Townsend rings changes for clash with ‘ambitious’ Boks

15 November 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Finding the gap: Scotland centre Huw Jones, seen here scoring against England earlier in 2018, is back in the side to face the Springboks at Murrayfield on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS
Edinburgh — Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has warned his side will have to up their game when they face an “ambitious” South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots ran in eight tries during a 54-17 thrashing of Fiji last weekend.

But South Africa, edged out 12-11 by England at Twickenham in their tour opener and fresh from a 29-26 comeback win over France in Paris, are set to provide Scotland with a tougher test.

Townsend has responded to the challenge of the Springboks by making six changes to his side for the upcoming encounter in Edinburgh, which will see both sides continue their preparations for next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Sam Skinner, Scotland’s man-of-the-match against Fiji, has been switched to blindside flanker after making his Test debut at lock.

Jonny Gray and Ben Toolis return to form the second-row partnership, while Hamish Watson returns to the back row.

Vice-captain Stuart McInally starts at hooker, with London Irish prop Gordon Reid at loosehead prop.

The only change in the back division sees the return of try-scoring centre Huw Jones.

“South Africa have made a lot of improvements over the last three or four months, beating the All Blacks in New Zealand and putting in an 80-minute performance to defeat France in Paris, which underlines their quality,” said Townsend after naming his matchday 23.

“Their traditional strength has always been their physicality and this remains a key point of difference for them,” the former Scotland playmaker added. “We expect them to be confrontational and powerful in their ball carrying, their defence and also at set-piece time. It will be a great challenge for our forward pack in particular.” But Townsend also said that the Springboks had grafted a handling game onto their traditional strengths of a strong forward pack and astute tactical kicking.

“South Africa have always had a smart kicking game with an excellent chase, but what we’ve seen over the past few months is an ambition to move the ball from counter-attack and a push to get their forwards passing the ball more,” the Scotland coach explained.

“Our defence will have to be strong to nullify this ambitious attacking game plan.

“We’re looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the world and playing once more in front of a sell-out crowd at BT Murrayfield.”

Wing Tommy Seymour — who scored a hat-trick of tries against Fiji — back-row Ryan Wilson and tighthead prop Willem Nel are the only three players named to start a third succesive Test for Scotland in a November programme that started with a 21-10 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Pete Horne, Sean Maitland; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (captain); Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson, Sam Skinner; Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis; Willem Nel, Stuart McInally, Gordon Reid.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Josh Strauss, Jamie Ritchie, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Chris Harris.

AFP

 

Rassie Erasmus hails ‘gutsy’ Springboks after Paris victory

The Springboks beat the French 29-26 thanks to an 85th-minute try from hooker Bongi Mbonambi
Sport
3 days ago

Warren Whiteley’s injury is likely to affect Boks’ line-up

The Lions No 8 sustained a calf injury during the Springbok's win over France and has been put on the 'probably not' list
Sport
2 days ago

Masochistic mayhem as Boks flourish — and then flounder

Referee’s misstep certainly cost team the game against England, but it was their self-inflicted errors that stood out
Sport
10 days ago

