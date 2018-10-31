Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus can sleep easy at night when he ponders many positions in his team‚ but if his thoughts drift to scrumhalf‚ he might wake up in a cold sweat.

With Faf de Klerk unavailable for Saturday’s clash against England at Twickenham — a match that could sink the entire tour if it goes wrong — Erasmus’s options at halfback are slim.

De Klerk and others such as fullback Willie le Roux‚ wing Cheslin Kolbe and looseforward Francois Louw are restricted from playing because the Test falls outside World Rugby’s official Test window.

The window opens on Sunday and continues throughout November‚ meaning those players are eligible for Tests against France‚ Scotland and Wales.

There is adequate back-up for the likes of Louw‚ Kolbe and Le Roux‚ but De Klerk’s absence is going to be keenly felt.

Embrose Papier‚ Ivan van Zyl and Louis Schreuder, the three scrumhalves selected to tour, have a combined eight Test caps between them and only Van Zyl‚ with three caps‚ has actually played a full Test.

Van Zyl started against Wales in Washington in June and played all 80 minutes, with Papier coming on as a wing replacement for Makazole Mapimpi in that match.

Papier has four caps and has played a total of 21 minutes in Test rugby‚ of which only 12 minutes have been at scrumhalf. The other nine minutes were as a wing, for Mapimpi in Washington and for Aphiwe Dyantyi against Argentina in Durban.

Papier has been an unused substitute three times in 2018‚ twice used as a wing and only twice as a halfback.

It seems to be a clear indication that Erasmus does not trust Papier as a Test scrumhalf. He might like the youngster as a rugby player‚ but he is not convinced about him in the critical halfback role.

Collectively the current trio of scrumhalves on tour with the Boks have played a total of 122 minutes of Test rugby‚ or one and a half matches.

Schreuder has only nine Test minutes under his belt‚ earned in the November 2017 loss to Wales in Cardiff. But at 28‚ he has 96 Super Rugby caps and over 60 Currie Cup caps.