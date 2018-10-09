Sport / Rugby

We will have a chance at the World Cup‚ says Bok coach

Erasmus is confident the team has progressed and stand a chance to win the title in 2019

09 October 2018 - 05:00 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Erasmus said he was happy that matches between the Springboks and the All Blacks are no longer one-sided. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Erasmus said he was happy that matches between the Springboks and the All Blacks are no longer one-sided. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks are progressing very well and will be one of the top sides at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The Bok coach said his charges have learned important lessons from the bruising battles against the All Blacks and the experience will hold them in good stead.

This was Erasmus’ sobering assessment as he looked back at Saturday’s heartbreaking 32-30 defeat to New Zealand at Loftus that denied the South Africans back-to-back victories over the old enemy.

In the six Rugby Championship matches played under Erasmus this season‚ the Boks won three and lost as many games to finish second on the standings.

The highlight of the season for the Boks came in September in Wellington where they beat New Zealand for the first time since 2009.

“I am happy with the progression and growth we are showing because we are bonding as a team and everyone understands what their roles are‚” he said.

“We manage games better and overall as a country we are starting to believe a little bit more in this team because the fans are coming back to the stadiums.

"We felt this in Port Elizabeth where the stadium was packed and again here in Pretoria. For me‚ that shows growth because South African are not stupid.

"I know there will be a lot of people who will be negative after this loss but there will be those who might have seen that there is something we are working on.”

Since he took over in June‚ Erasmus has given younger players opportunities to gain experience with one eye on the World Cup in 2019 and he is happy that some of them have established themselves in the team.

“I am proud that the talent is coming through and we are close to matching a team like New Zealand because there has been one or two points difference in the last three matches we played in Cape Town‚ Wellington and Pretoria‚” he said.

“We all have this dream that we can be the number one or two ranked team in the world and that can only happen if we start coaching‚ working hard and giving players a chance.

"That is how New Zealand does it. You ask why do they take this player and eventually he plays 70 Test matches.”

Erasmus said he was happy that matches between the Springboks and the All Blacks are no longer one-sided.

“I think the rivalry between us is back because we have matches where we run onto the field and you don’t know who is going to win‚" he said.

"At Newlands‚ Wellington and here in Pretoria‚ you went into the last minute of the match not knowing who was going to win and that makes us proud.

"There have been two points separating us in the last two matches.

"We play them again next season before we go to the World Cup and that gives me hope.

"It tells me that if you do a few things right and give a few more caps‚ we will have a chance at the World Cup next year.

"I have learned a lot about the players and myself as a coach.”

The Boks will have a break of about a month before they reconvene for the end of year tour to Europe where they are scheduled to take on England in London‚ France in Paris‚ Scotland in Edinburgh and Wales in Cardiff in November.

Rassie Erasmus takes blame for All Blacks loss

The Bok coach refuses to point finger at his players, admits the All Black bench made all the difference
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Boks deserve a spring in their step after epic clashes

Nothing that happened in the frantic final minutes against the All Blacks should be allowed to obscure their progress
Opinion
1 day ago

Springboks gear up to rise to the next level

Pressure is mounting on expectations that team will secure another victory against New Zealand on Saturday
Sport
4 days ago

Rassie rues Boks’ wasted chances

SA cannot afford to leave points on the field against champions New Zealand in Pretoria
Sport
8 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Erasmus and Cheika get testy with the media after Test

Both SA’s Rassie Erasmus and Australia’s Michael Cheika looked like men feeling the pressure
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rassie Erasmus takes blame for All Blacks loss
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kiwis have a lot to ponder after narrow win ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
All Blacks flank Sam Cane fractures his neck
Sport / Rugby
4.
New study turns table on SA’s best Test batsman
Sport / Cricket
5.
City winger Riyad Mahrez miss lets Pool off the ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Notshe right fit to step into Whiteley’s shoes
Sport / Rugby

Rule change throws Koch a Bok lifeline
Sport / Rugby

Boks bank on Willie le Roux
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Two-try burst was shot in the arm that resuscitated Boks
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.