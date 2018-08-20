Hope returns to Kamaishi as stadium opens

Tokyo — Kamaishi, one of the host cities for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and still recovering from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011, held the inaugural match at its new Unosumai Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

More than 6,000 fans packed into the stadium, which will host two matches during the 2019 tournament and has been built on land that was previously the site of the local school that was wiped out by the tsunami seven years ago.

The children’s decision to race for higher ground meant every pupil at school that day survived and many of them were in the ground on Sunday.

Kamaishi lost 1,145 of its citizens in the wake of the tsunami and was chosen to be a World Cup city as a symbol of Japan’s desire to use the tournament, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to promote reconstruction in the area.

However, Kamaishi is also historically a rugby town. There has been a professional rugby team there since 1959 and Nippon Steel Kamaishi, who would eventually become the Seawaves, won seven national championships from 1979-85. The new stadium will be their new home.

Kamaishi is ready

On Sunday, the Seawaves faced Yamaha Jubilo, a poignant fixture given the history shared between the two sides.

Just months after the tsunami destroyed most of the town, Yamaha were the first team to visit the area in a fixture against the Seawaves that was charged with emotion.

Sunday was an emotional day too, but for drastically different reasons, as officials, players and local residents spoke of the hope that the stadium represents. Following a poignant rendition of the school song performed on the pitch, 17-year-old pupil Rui Horaguchi addressed the crowd before breaking into English to send a message to the world that Kamaishi is ready.

"Thank you everyone for all your support.

"We have recovered and are looking forward to welcoming you," said Horaguchi.

The festivities featured a performance from J-Pop band Exile, as well as a host of Japanese rugby stars, including the 2015 Rugby World Cup hero, Ayumu Goromaru, who was instrumental in Japan’s historic win over SA in that tournament.

Goromaru, who was injured and therefore could not play for Yamaha, said it was important to all of Japanese rugby to come back to Kamaishi.