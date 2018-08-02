Sport / Rugby

LAUREUS AWARDS

Rugby giant Siya Kolisi wins July vote for sports brilliance

02 August 2018 - 05:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Siya Kolisi. Picture: REUTERS
Siya Kolisi. Picture: REUTERS

Siya Kolisi has won the July Laureus Sporting Moment of the month competition after a vote by thousands of sports fans around the world.

Kolisi‚ who comes from Zwide township in Port Elizabeth‚ was named SA’s first black Springbok Test captain by coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the 2-1 series win over England in June.

In his first match as Bok captain‚ Kolisi led the Boks to victory over England at Ellis Park, where he donned the iconic No6 jersey worn by former president Nelson Mandela after the Springboks won the 1995 Rugby World Cup Final at Ellis Park.

For the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year, he joins ski-jumping legends Sven Hannawald and Kamil Stoch; rugby player Doddie Weir; Rochdale football star Joe Thompson; and double-amputee Xia Boyu, who climbed Mount Everest.

Every month from March to December the public select their favourite moment from a shortlist of four videos‚ chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Monthly winners then go head to head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2019 Laureus Awards ceremony.

TimesLIVE

