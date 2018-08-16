CURRIE CUP
Sharks in good hands as they aim to go all the way this season
Springboks and Sharks winger S’busiso Nkosi may be waylaid by injury but nevertheless feels his provincial team have a huge Currie Cup score to settle.
The Sharks dominated 2017’s double-round competition but lost steam at a critical part of the tournament. After winning 10 of their 12 league matches, the Sharks slipped up against Western Province in their final round-robin game.
While they managed to get past the Bulls in the semifinals‚ they showed big-match jitters that came to bear in the final. They lost the home final 33-21 to the same Western Province side that beat them in the league stage. What made the loss galling was that the Sharks held a 21-15 halftime lead.
"Losing the Currie Cup final counts as motivation and we’ve got a bigger point to prove now since we lost at home.
"We’re going to try to get another home final and bring the cup home‚" Nkosi said.
"We had a great campaign last year and if we can take what we did last year and add a bit more big-match temperament when it comes to the play-offs‚ we’ll be good contenders to win the tournament."
Nkosi‚ who said he was four to six weeks away from recovering from an ankle injury‚ also said Mahlatse "Chiliboy" Ralepelle was a good choice as captain for the campaign.
The Sharks have 10 players in the Springbok squad, with hooker Akker van der Merwe making it ahead of Ralepelle.
In a tournament often seen as a developmental one‚ experienced players such as Ralepelle are not often around to lend a seasoned hand.
TimesLIVE
