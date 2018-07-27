Sport / Rugby

Hurricanes face Crusaders demons

27 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

Wellington — Christchurch is often the springboard for a pleasurable road trip in New Zealand but the Crusaders’ home base has proved a dead end for the Super Rugby title hopes of the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes face their demons again in the semifinal at Rugby League Park on Saturday when they take on the champions they have never beaten in four post-season attempts.

They left each time after a lesson in finals football from the competition’s benchmark side, and the weight of history will be a heavy burden for Chris Boyd’s team at the weekend.

That aside, the Hurricanes may be the only team capable of upsetting the eight-times champions. Laden with All Blacks and boasting extraordinary firepower, the Hurricanes have won eight of their last 12 matches against the Crusaders.

Most neutral fans will see the follow-up match in Christchurch in May as the more likely pointer to Saturday’s clash, however. Lacking seven first-choice players, the Crusaders forwards completely choked off supply to flyhalf Beauden Barrett and the Hurricanes backs to claim a bruising 24-13 win in the wet.

The Hurricanes bring an unchanged starting 15, with Barrett’s brother Jordie starting in the midfield.

