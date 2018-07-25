Sport / Rugby

REFEREES’ CONTROL

Why World Rugby is rethinking the TMO

25 July 2018 - 05:05 Craig Ray
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
After several seasons of rugby referees gradually ceding more and more power to television match officials (TMO)‚ World Rugby is reviewing the influence of the man behind the screen.

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper confirmed this to the media at the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco on Sunday.

"There is probably too much reliance on the TMO at the moment‚" Gosper said.

"The feeling is that we would like referees‚ themselves‚ to take a bit more control.

"That’s something that we are going to work through.

"We think we have the ability to move quickly‚ maybe have a different protocol ready to test in November‚ potentially."

Controversial TMO interference has become a staple of rugby and in Super Rugby there has been inconsistency over red card and yellow card sanctions‚ as well as other decisions.

It has forced a rethink of the influence of a TMO with SA‚ New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) CEO Andy Marinos also saying that the organisation was studying TMO decisions.

"A major concern for us at present is the practical implementation of the TMO protocols‚" Marinos said.

"The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area.

"Match officiating is an important component of our game that undergoes continuous review to keep abreast of law changes passed down from World Rugby.

"The performances of the guys in the middle and those on the sidelines and behind the TV monitor are regularly reviewed to ensure the best officials are officiating in Super Rugby.

"Like a player‚ match officials who consistently do not perform to the level required are stood down from time to time‚ with specific game-related work then done to get them back to performing consistently‚" Marinos said.

TimesLIVE

