Stormers hooker Ramone Samuels is not having sleepless nights about throwing in against the most efficient lineout in the competition when his side meets the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The Bulls‚ with lock Lood de Jager and RG Snyman in the vanguard‚ have a 90% lineout success in 2018. Both players missed the previous meeting between the sides at Loftus‚ which the Bulls won 33-23.

"It’s a tough challenge this weekend because of the Bulls’ lineout success‚ but we are doing our homework‚" Samuels said. "We have been studying the contesting plans they used against the Highlanders last week and against us previously.

"They have De Jager and Snyman back‚ which will make it tougher‚ and if they pick Jason Jenkins at flank again‚ they will have three contesting pods coming at us. But we are happy with the way we are going. Since our last meeting at Loftus we have won 95% of our lineout ball so I just have to keep on doing what I do and [lock] Pieter-Steph du Toit with [forwards coach] Russell Winter will come up with the plans."

Samuels will also come up against Bulls hooker Adriaan Strauss‚ who in the twilight of his career is playing some of the best rugby of his life.

The Stormers hooker is inspired by Strauss‚ but not awed by him.

"We have talked about the way Strauss has been playing because he has been excellent. Director of rugby Gert Smal asked me the other day: ‘What’s stopping you from performing like that?’ It was motivating for me to hear that. Adriaan is such a legend and someone I looked up to when I made my transition from looseforward to hooker."

• Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane missed the three Super Rugby opening matches in February after he failed to meet the fitness standards set by coach John Mitchell‚ sparking fears his career at Loftus may be over.

The Springbok forward was not picked for matches against the Hurricanes‚ Lions and Reds as he was sent back to the gym to improve his conditioning.

Fast forward to three months later‚ Nyakane has forced his way back into the starting line-up and has since started in their past five matches against the Crusaders‚ Stormers‚ Sharks‚ Rebels and Highlanders.

"When you are properly conditioned‚ that’s when you start enjoying your rugby‚" he said this week as the Bulls prepared to take on the Stormers.

"When you are in good shape‚ you can do things and you also recover quickly.

"Obviously set pieces are taxing on a front-row player or the pack, but if you are properly conditioned‚ the next guy may not be able to keep up with you for at least 60 minutes.

"Being well conditioned is one of the things you need at this level and I am feeling good about myself and enjoying my rugby at the moment‚" Nyakane said.

