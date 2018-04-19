Sport / Rugby

Sharks are desperate to turn their season around

19 April 2018 - 05:30 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Philip van der Walt. Picture: ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/WWW.PHOTOSPORT.NZ

With the Sharks’ Super Rugby campaign hitting a wobbly, they need the likes of Philip van der Walt to resuscitate their season.

The Sharks shone in two gruelling matches in New Zealand but last week’s hammering by the Bulls showed how inconsistency has settled at the Shark Tank.

The foundation of the 63-40 beating of the Blues and the close 38-37 defeat to the Hurricanes was a solid if not dominant forward platform.

A seemingly resurgent Bulls unit under John Mitchell extinguished that flame.

The Stormers‚ who the Sharks face on Saturday‚ have an even better pack, though coaches in Cape Town have not figured out how to use them.

Like the Stormers the Sharks go into the game after a heavy defeat, with only two wins in eight games. Van der Walt acknowledged they need to start winning fast. "We had good discussions about where we went wrong but we have identified that the games in which we started well was the better approach. We had the same plan in mind against the Bulls but their execution was better‚" Van der Walt said.

"Every team wants the fast start approach but it boils down to execution and the Bulls executed the first 20 minutes very well. We want to do the same but I think it’s also important that we prepare well and have tricks up our sleeve to exploit what we feel may be weaknesses."

The Stormers pack scrummed the Sharks into the Indian Ocean in the 2017 Currie Cup final and the scrum is pretty much the only thing that works for the Stormers this season.

The Sharks are the better rounded side but can’t do anything without their forwards arriving in body and spirit.

"We know what’s coming‚ especially after our poor performance against the Bulls pack. We as forwards know we didn’t match that up.

"I think the Stormers know with the confidence they have from the Currie Cup final that they can scrum and drive us.

"We just have to front up and that’s an attitude thing‚" Van der Walt said.

"We have to be wary of where we’ve been in trouble against the Bulls because the Stormers will be looking to exploit that."

TimesLIVE

Lively Bulls give Sharks a master-class in Durban

The mighty Bulls have clearly extended their range of competencies in Super Rugby under coach John Mitchell
Sport
3 days ago

Battling Stormers must 'pull up their socks'

The Cape side has lost five of their opening eight games — all away from home
Sport
2 days ago

How hat-trick hero Warrick Gelant upped his game

The Super Rugby player is one of the favourites to start for the Springboks in the June Tests against Wales and England
Sport
1 day ago

