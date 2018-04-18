It took a simple change of mindset and back-to-basics discussions with Bulls coach John Mitchell to turn Warrick Gelant’s Super Rugby season around.

A knee injury delayed the Bulls fullback’s start to the season and the meetings with Mitchell helped him eliminate deficiencies that were affecting his game.

He is one of the favourites to start for the Springboks in the June Tests against Wales and England. During the Bulls 40-10 demolition of the Sharks in Durban last weekend‚ Gelant impressed in the defence.

He was excellent in positional play‚ looked assured with both feet and topped his shift off with a hat-trick of tries in difficult, wet conditions.

"Because we are so process driven here at the Bulls‚ I wanted to be perfect and the more I wanted to be perfect, the more things went wrong‚" Gelant said when asked to assess his slow start to the season.

"I knew what I could do to contribute to the team, but things were just not happening and the coach knew it.