Whiteley setback a huge blow for Lions

Lions captain Warren Whiteley’s return from injury is back on ice after he felt a "click" in his troublesome knee.

The 2017 Bok captain, who had been named in the Lions’ squad for their tour to Australasia‚ has injured the same knee that suffered cruciate ligament damage against the Blues at the beginning of March.

"The knee swelled up overnight and he doesn’t feel comfortable with it‚" said Lions team doctor Rob Collins.

As a precaution Whiteley had a scan and saw an orthopedic surgeon on Tuesday.

"Depending what it shows‚ and I don’t think it is anything to be too worried about‚ he will join us a bit later," said Collins.

"When we examined him we couldn’t find anything in the knee that we are worried about. It is unlikely to be something that will keep him out for an extended period."

If the injury is not serious Whiteley will travel across the Indian Ocean at a later stage.

"The plan was that he would fly with us, but now we just have to adapt‚" said coach Swys de Bruin. "It is a blow. He is Captain Fantastic.