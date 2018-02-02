Six Nations teams plug holes left by injuries

The Six Nations Championship kicks off this weekend with the winners widely touted to emerge from the realm of "last men standing".

Injuries have wreaked havoc with most squads but some of the favourites are feeling it more keenly than others.

The injuries should make for a more open tournament, especially after double defending champions England have had to plug holes left by about a dozen absentee players.

The game is increasingly taking its toll on its top practitioners, which is hardly surprising given the relentless, and in some cases combined, grind of the Top14‚ the Premiership‚ the Pro14 and European club competitions.

What has compounded matters‚ especially for the teams from the Home Unions‚ is that their top players were engaged in a gruelling tour of New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in mid-2017.

Ireland are missing 11 players including celebrated stars such as No8 Jamie Heaslip and flanker Sean O’Brien.

Scotland are without 10 players including Richie Gray; Wales are missing 10 including Sam Warburton‚ Toby Faletau‚ Rhys Webb‚ Rhys Priestland and Dan Biggar; and France are missing nine frontline players including the likes of Wesley Fofana and Morgan Parra.

Despite having to dig deep into their reserves‚ England will still start as favourites.

The restoration of their reputation over the past two years is a task coach Eddie Jones has warmed to.

Under his tutelage they will start this campaign with the momentum of consecutive Six Nations triumphs‚ as well as the wider context of 22 wins from 23 starts.

Along the way they have also successfully incorporated young talent‚ as was evidenced with their 2-0 Test series win in Argentina in June 2017.

They are expected to beat Italy at a canter in Rome on Sunday. Since the start of 2017‚ the Italians have won just one of their 11 Tests.

Ireland go into their clash against France in Paris in a buoyant mood following their successes in November 2017.

They are second favourites and are expected to make a winning start against a French outfit that has not won a Test since their last match in 2017’s Six Nations.

New France coach Jacques Brunel has some exciting youngsters in his squad but the Tricolores have also suffered at the cruel hand of injury.

Scotland improved immeasurably under former coach Vern Cotter, and Gregor Townsend has kept them on the same path over the past year.

They travel to Cardiff for an encounter with injury-ravaged Wales, who are missing several first-team regulars. Scotland beat Wales at Murrayfield in 2017 and could win away from home this time.

TimesLIVE