Allister Coetzee misses the point of Boks’ failures

Death, taxes and a Springbok coach falling out with his bosses are three of life’s guarantees.

And last week the final remnants of a "relationship" between Bok coach Allister Coetzee and his bosses crumbled under the weight of a 19-page letter that obliterated any bridge that might remain.

Coetzee addressed the letter to CEO Jurie Roux and claimed to have been "set up to fail", implying his race was also a factor in receiving less support.

I have notebooks and hours of recorded conversations of former coaches claiming that SA Rugby set them up to fail.

At least most of the coaches sported a winning ratio in excess of 60% and also returned some silverware. Coetzee’s Boks have won 11 of 25 Tests (44%) and unsurprisingly have taken home no silverware.

Let us not forget the primary task of the Springbok coach — to win Tests.

Jake White won a World Cup and was effectively fired when he was asked to reapply for his job and refused on the basis that the Webb Ellis Cup stood in SA Rugby’s cabinet.

Peter de Villiers took the Boks to world No1 in 2009 and was eventually fired after losing a World Cup quarterfinal to the most dubious refereeing seen at a major sporting event.

The list goes on. Nick Mallett went down because he openly criticised his bosses. Heyneke Meyer’s team lost a World Cup semifinal by two points to the greatest All Blacks team of all time and was axed and Harry Viljoen and Rudolf Straeuli fell out with HQ over poor results before their contracts expired.

All those coaches share a belief that they were undermined by the committees and elected officials above them.

And at times they were, just as Coetzee had to struggle

within the structural failings of SA Rugby.

Yet after two years of lows for the Springboks, Coetzee takes no accountability for any setbacks the Boks suffered – record losses to the All Blacks and Ireland, and a first ever defeat against Italy are ignored.

He takes aim at lack of planning time, no preseason camps in 2016, not being able to choose his own management staff, too many overseas-based players.

But the evidence does not agree. It is true that Coetzee was appointed late and that he only handpicked forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot.

Predecessor Meyer’s assistant coach Johann van Graan was set to leave to take up a position at Bath and Coetzee insisted he stay on. And now he claims to have had Van Graan foisted on him.

The Boks won three of their first four Tests of 2016 — making a nonsense of the lack of preparation time argument — and won only one more Test in their next eight even though they had spent more time together.

It cannot be forgotten that Coetzee accepted the conditions of employment. He knew Mzwandile Stick was appointed backline coach in 2016.

Ironically Stick, a black man, was sidelined in favour of Franco Smith, a white man, at Coetzee’s insistence … and results did not improve.

This divorce may yet end in a labour court if SA Rugby has not followed due process, which is claimed in the letter as well.

But given how long it has taken for the process to unfold, it is clear SA Rugby have treaded carefully in their efforts to jettison an understandably disappointed and, perhaps, embarrassed, Coetzee.

