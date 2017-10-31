The 34-man Springbok squad for the tour to Ireland‚ Europe and Britain is light on specialist inside centres and No8s and heavy on inexperience.

Jan Serfontein’s "request" to be left out of the squad means Damian de Allende travels as the Boks’ only recognised No12.

The only specialist No8 in the group is the inexperienced and uncapped Daniel du Preez even though Toulon’s Duane Vermeulen is fit again after recovering from a long-term groin injury.

Vermeulen‚ 31‚ was on the bench for Toulon last Saturday and while still a little way off being 100% fit‚ would still add value to the touring Bok squad.

With another week of club rugby‚ the 37-Test veteran would be the perfect man to draft in‚ even if it is to play a role off the bench.

But he appears to be out of sight and out of mind.

Francois Louw‚ therefore‚ is set to continue at No8 after playing at the back of the scrum against the All Blacks at Newlands recently.