Duane Vermeulen likely to play off bench against France

Vermeulen’s unlikely to make the run-on team having missed most Springbok training and will be out of position at blindside flank

30 May 2017 - 05:32 Craig Ray
Duane Vermeulen. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok loose forward Duane Vermeulen will only join the squad five days before the opening Test against France because of club commitments‚ which could influence who gets into the run-on Test team.

Vermeulen’s club Toulon qualified for the French Top 14 final after beating La Rochelle 18-15 in the semifinal and will now play Clermont in the showpiece next Sunday.

That would mean the earliest Vermeulen would return to SA is next Monday evening.

Considering he has missed all the Bok training camps‚ will only have three training sessions with the squad and is required to start out of position at blindside flank to accommodate new captain Warren Whiteley‚ Vermeulen is unlikely to make the run-on team.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee on Saturday added Sharks flank Jean-Luc du Preez to the Bok squad‚ a sure sign they are planning to play without Vermeulen.

The veteran of 37 Tests has never started on the bench. When he has been selected‚ it has always been in the run-on team.

With Vermeulen playing, the Boks win 71% of the time‚ which is considerably higher than their average historical winning record of 63%.

But the 30-year-old will have to reinvent himself as a blindside flank with Whiteley now guaranteed a starting place.

The positions are not hugely different and Vermeulen will still be a primary ball carrier and a huge defensive and breakdown presence. But he will have to tighten up his game‚ allowing Whiteley to roam.

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am has had his Bok dream put on hold after fracturing a cheekbone during his team’s 22-10 Super Rugby win over the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday. Lions centre Lionel Mapoe replaces the promising 23-year-old.

It is a bitter blow for Am‚ who will undergo surgery later this week‚ but he has proven his worth over the course of the Super Rugby campaign and will surely get another opportunity.

The rest of the Springbok team gathered in Plettenberg Bay on Monday to begin preparations for the June series.

France playmaker Frederic Michalak will skipper the French Barbarians on their June 11-26 tour to SA.

The former Sharks flyhalf heads up a 26-strong squad that also includes up-and-coming Anthony Belleau and Judicael Cancoriet, who respectively shone for Toulon and Clermont in Top 14 semifinals over the past weekend.

The squad will play SA "A" twice, in Durban on June 16 and in Soweto a week later.

The side will be coached by Lyon’s Pierre Mignoni, with help from Jacques Delmas and Heini Adams.

