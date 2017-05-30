Duane Vermeulen likely to play off bench against France

The veteran of 37 Tests has never started on the bench. When he has been selected‚ it has always been in the run-on team.

With Vermeulen playing, the Boks win 71% of the time‚ which is considerably higher than their average historical winning record of 63%.

But the 30-year-old will have to reinvent himself as a blindside flank with Whiteley now guaranteed a starting place.

The positions are not hugely different and Vermeulen will still be a primary ball carrier and a huge defensive and breakdown presence. But he will have to tighten up his game‚ allowing Whiteley to roam.

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am has had his Bok dream put on hold after fracturing a cheekbone during his team’s 22-10 Super Rugby win over the Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday. Lions centre Lionel Mapoe replaces the promising 23-year-old.

It is a bitter blow for Am‚ who will undergo surgery later this week‚ but he has proven his worth over the course of the Super Rugby campaign and will surely get another opportunity.

The rest of the Springbok team gathered in Plettenberg Bay on Monday to begin preparations for the June series.

France playmaker Frederic Michalak will skipper the French Barbarians on their June 11-26 tour to SA.

The former Sharks flyhalf heads up a 26-strong squad that also includes up-and-coming Anthony Belleau and Judicael Cancoriet, who respectively shone for Toulon and Clermont in Top 14 semifinals over the past weekend.

The squad will play SA "A" twice, in Durban on June 16 and in Soweto a week later.

The side will be coached by Lyon’s Pierre Mignoni, with help from Jacques Delmas and Heini Adams.

TMG Digital