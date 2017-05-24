Whiteley is best choice for Bok No8 — Coetzee

Allister Coetzee loosely admitted wisdom comes with age, but he stopped short of conceding that as Springbok coach, he has wasted a year in delaying Warren Whiteley’s appointment as team captain.

Coetzee and the wider rugby public will never know whether the Springboks’ annus horribilis, 2016, might have taken a different trajectory with Whiteley at the helm.

The 29-year-old was installed as the 58th Springbok captain on Tuesday and will hold the reins in 2017 as Coetzee hopes to establish stability in his squad.

Despite Whiteley captaining the Golden Lions to the Currie Cup crown in 2015 and the Lions to the Super Rugby final in 2016‚ Coetzee overlooked his credentials, opting instead for Adriaan Strauss last season.

It was argued Coetzee could not guarantee Whiteley a place in his starting line-up ahead of Duane Vermeulen.

A year on and Strauss has stepped aside‚ Vermeulen is still running into‚ and occasionally through, brick walls for Toulon in the south of France‚ but most importantly Whiteley has grown in stature as Lions captain. The march to the 2016 Super Rugby final was no fluke and they are well on their way to again securing one of the favourable positions in the play-offs.

Whiteley is no Vermeulen and vice versa.

Coetzee believes the two players can complement each other and it does not mean they cannot be on the playing surface at the same time. Coetzee envisages a slightly different role for Vermeulen, who is at his best as a remove-the-door-from-its-hinges No8.

"When I selected Warren as captain, it was based on his performances as the best No8 in the country. I had numerous chats with Duane.

"In terms of the leadership, they complement each other very well. It would be a great combination to have players such as Warren and Duane in the side.

"Duane plays like a No7 at times. He is a great line-out expert‚ he is strong defensively‚ he can run off nine and he sometimes plays towards the ball as well.

"Warren plays in the wide channels‚ like he does for the Lions and has linking ability with the backline. If you look at the seven-eight combination, it is a logical combination.

"I’m happy with a combination that includes Warren at eight‚ Duane at seven and one of the other flankers at six.

"When a team has an attacking mind-set, they use their loose forwards to give them width in the wider channels.

"Warren does it well for the Lions. It will be the same role at the Springboks.

"We have Franco [Smith] as attack coach and that is his philosophy. We have to have consistency in that thinking."

He had better. Deploying Whiteley like he did in 2016 would be counterproductive.

The playing style of the Springboks may ultimately determine how effective Whiteley will be as captain.

Whiteley wore his trademark broad smile yesterday.

Coetzee broke the news to him during a one-on-one meeting on Monday.

"It was a long chat‚ not just all rugby, but life as well‚" said Whiteley. "Getting to know each other and learning more about the other."

Whiteley had to resort to innovative means to get an opportunity to break the news to his wife.

"I had to put on Peppa Pig [a children’s cartoon] on for the little one so I could get my wife’s attention. She was quite shocked by the news.

"I haven’t had a chance to think about it [the captaincy]. I’m just grateful for the opportunity."

