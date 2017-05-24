Springbok coach Allister Coetzee hit the reset button on Tuesday, when he named 31 players for June’s three-Test series against France.

He had hoped his second year in charge would be one of consolidation in the lead-up to a World Cup. But through a combination of reasons, the squad he assembled for France excluded several players who started the journey with him at the corresponding stage in 2016.

Crucially‚ he will go into the international season with a new captain in Warren Whiteley after Adriaan Strauss stepped away from the international limelight.

Whiteley‚ the Lions’ captain‚ assumes a role Bok fans had better hope he still occupies by the time the next World Cup comes around.

Apart from Strauss‚ the other men missing from the match 23 Coetzee started with against Ireland at Newlands in 2016 are Pat Lambie‚ who is concussed‚ Julian Redelinghuys‚ whose career is on hold due to a neck injury‚ while the overseas-based Willie le Roux and JP Pietersen are out of favour‚ as is England-bound Faf de Klerk.

Trevor Nyakane and Lionel Mapoe have a shot at redemption through the SA A squad.

The Springboks lost eight of their 12 Tests in 2016 with the coach‚ like so many of his predecessors‚ showing an overreliance on experience instead of form. "One thing I’ve learnt through coaching is that you are never too old to learn. I have rewarded form‚" said Coetzee‚ perhaps admitting to selection misadventures in 2016.

Form players generally emerge from teams in the ascendancy and the Lions’ scrumhalf Ross Cronjé‚ tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer‚ wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Andries Coetzee were four of eight uncapped players named in Coetzee’s squad.

Coetzee’s inclusion at fullback is a bit of a surprise‚ but the coach stressed the importance of combinations. He said the fullback’s familiarity with his Lions’ teammates was key.

Promising Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka‚ Stormers utility back Dillyn Leyds‚ Cheetahs wing Raymond Rhule and the Kings’ eye-catching centre Lukhanyo Am are the other newbies.

Elton Jantjies is the only flyhalf in the squad, but there is back-up in the recalled Racing92 centre Frans Steyn.

Soon the coach may have other options.

"I’ve spoken to Handré [Pollard] who is ahead of schedule with his training [rehabilitation]‚" Coetzee said.

As for the Sharks’ Curwin Bosch‚ Coetzee has thought it prudent to let him play with the SA Under-20 team‚ while leaving the door ajar for inclusion in the third Test of the series. There was also a recall for Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ who last played for the Boks in 2012‚ while Francois Hougaard has been included as a scrumhalf.

