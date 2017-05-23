Now the Blitzboks have risen to the summit of the HSBC World Sevens Series‚ a new goal will be to stay there, because next season presents huge challenges.

The Sevens World Cup will take place in San Francisco in 2018 in a season that includes the Commonwealth Games in Australia‚ where SA are the reigning champions.

After such a dominant season‚ the Blitzboks have set a high standard that all teams will be chasing. Neil Powell’s side have set a new bar with unprecedented consistency‚ coupled with ruthlessness in 2016-17.

Over the past five years — since the appeal of Sevens has grown with its introduction as an Olympic sport — no side has been as consistent.

The Blitzboks claimed five of the 10 titles this season and also made eight finals. They won 82% of their matches – 49 out of 60 with 10 defeats and a draw – and collected 192 log points.

Nearest challengers England lost 14 of their 58 matches with two draws for a 72% winning ratio. Olympic champions Fiji lost 16 of their 58 matches with one draw — a 71% winning ratio.

Chris Dry and Rosko Specman were both included in the Sevens Dream Team named after the final leg in London.

The rest of the team is made up of two Fijians, Kalione Nasoko and Jerry Tuwai; and two Americans, Danny Barrett and Perry Baker; as well as England’s Dan Norton.

The dates for the 2017-18 World Sevens Series have been confirmed by World Rugby, with Cape Town set for December 9 and 10. It is the second leg of the series following Dubai a week earlier.

After years of dismal attendances‚ Wellington in New Zealand has lost out on hosting the fourth leg of the series, which will move to Hamilton.

Teams participating in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in the middle of April will travel via the Hong Kong tournament‚ which will take place on April 6 to 8. The series will resume in Singapore on April 28 and 29.

With player welfare considerations at the forefront of schedule planning‚ rest weeks mean the Paris Sevens will take place later than usual — on May 26 and 27 — before teams travel to London, where the season will crescendo in Twickenham on June 2 and 3.

After the end of the series‚ the focus will turn to the west coast of the US on July 20 to 22 for Rugby World Cup Sevens at the iconic AT&T Park‚ home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

TMG Digital