Stormers opt for Leyds at flyhalf

Dillyn Leyds is set to start at flyhalf in Super Rugby for the first time when the injury-hit Stormers meet the Blues at Newlands on Friday.

Long-term injuries to the Stormers’ three first-choice flyhalves – Jean-Luc du Plessis‚ Rob du Preez and Kurt Coleman – have left coach Robbie Fleck pondering his options after a four-match losing streak.

But the coach seems intent on using Leyds at No10, a position he filled on tour when DuPreez and Coleman were injured during games.

The in-form wing has played junior rugby at flyhalf‚ but this will be a tough test of his ability to control a match. "We have Dillyn and we have recalled Brandon Thomson from the Western Province side and we also have Joe Pietersen available to us‚" Fleck said.

Damian Willemse was on duty for the Junior Boks, but will be available for the last three games, while Du Plessis "should be on the field in two to three weeks", Fleck said.

"Dillyn has done the job on tour and we will look to play him there this weekend. It’s not easy going into a game with a makeshift 10‚ but Dillyn has been running the plays on tour and knows our patterns and systems best so in that sense it’s okay," he said.

Thomson had been playing for the Glasgow Warriors for the past few months, "but he has played two SuperSport Challenge games and he has played for us in the past but Dillyn brings unique skills to the role at 10", Fleck said.

Fleck said Bok centres Damian de Allende and Juan de Jongh were fit after overcoming long-term injuries while wing Seabelo Senatla had also fully recovered from an ankle injury and was set for another start.

Senatla is a natural fit on the left wing as a replacement for Leyds.

