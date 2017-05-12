Having eased himself into action after an extended injury layoff against the Western Force‚ Pat Lambie will be pressed into service as the starting flyhalf for the Sharks’ date with the Southern Kings on Saturday.

Due to Curwin Bosch’s unexpected success‚ Lambie was not missed. But with the France Test series just under a month away‚ Lambie is expected to play a key role while his Bulls contemporary, Handré Pollard, convalesces from his ankle injury.

With the Sharks having dropped just one game in Lambie’s absence‚ the 34-29 loss to the Lions on April 1‚ the 26-year-old has been happy with what he saw from the sidelines but is raring to have a go at a side that nearly pulled his team’s pants down on March 18.

"There’ve been some good weeks and not so good weeks. But all in all‚ I’ve been pleased with how the side has been tracking‚" he said.

"We had a really nice win against the Western Force and we were disappointed not to have secured the bonus point.

"We created enough opportunities to give ourselves a chance. At this stage, we want to build some nice momentum before the June break because we’ve got a few tough games ahead‚" Lambie said.

Lambie is one of four changes made by Sharks coach Robert du Preez, with the make-up of the starting 15 looking like a side that takes the Southern Kings seriously.

In the corresponding fixture that the Sharks won 19-17‚ a greenhorn such as Benhard Janse van Rensburg was given a run and his inexperience was brutally exposed.

Franco Marais‚ Lwazi Mvovo and Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira are back after taking a break last week.

Du Preez knows his team have to take control of the game before Deon Davids’s side drag them into an arm-wrestle. Former Sharks and Stormers flyhalf Lionel Cronjé has been ruled fit for the game.

"The Kings are a really good side if you look at the individuals they have. They’ve got some very good rugby players and Lionel Cronjé has been playing very well. All the guys who played here may have a point to prove‚" Du Preez said.

"Chris Cloete is tough on the ball and we have to eliminate him as a threat at the breakdown, but we’ll play our own game," he said. "It’s going to be really tough there, but we’re playing some very good rugby and we’re going down there to do a job and that’s to bring back the four points."

After last week’s roasting against the Crusaders‚ Bulls coach Nollis Marais said his senior players have nowhere to hide when they face the Highlanders at Lotus on Saturday.

The whole lot of them were missing in action as the hosts conceded a record home defeat (62-24) while shipping 10 tries in the process.

"We talked about a player like Lood de Jager being a senior player, but the funny thing is he’s only 24‚" Marais said.

De Jager is one of the senior players who have been shafted from the starting 15 in Marais’s changes.

