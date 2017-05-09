Sport / Rugby

DU PREEZ INJURED

Why Stormers coach Robbie Fleck faces flyhalf poser

09 May 2017 - 06:14 Craig Ray
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has much to ponder and his worries have just increased with the news that flyhalf Rob du Preez has a torn pectoral muscle.

The injury‚ sustained in last Friday’s 41-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington‚ might require surgery‚ which would cause a lengthy lay-off.

The Stormers are already without first-choice flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis (groin strain) and third choice Kurt Coleman (torn ankle ligaments).

Coleman is also set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Damian Willemse‚ who is part of the greater Stormers squad and has played off the bench this season‚ has just been named in the Junior Springboks’ squad for the World Championships in Tbilisi‚ Georgia.

Fleck would not easily deny the youngster the opportunity to play at the event‚ but he might be forced to.

Dillyn Leyds has played flyhalf and could do the job in the short term — he stood in when Du Preez left the field late in the first half against the Hurricanes. But it would be a makeshift job.

Another option would be to start Dewaldt Duvenage at 10. It is a role he has also performed in the past.

The Stormers have a bye this weekend that will allow Du Plessis more time to recover from his injury.

Du Plessis was originally ruled out for six weeks in mid-March‚ a time period that has lapsed‚ although he did not return to training on Monday.

There was some good news with the return of Bok centre Damian de Allende (ankle) and Blitzbok flyer Seabelo Senatla (foot) to practice after injury lay-offs.

TMG Digital

