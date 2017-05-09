Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has much to ponder and his worries have just increased with the news that flyhalf Rob du Preez has a torn pectoral muscle.

The injury‚ sustained in last Friday’s 41-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington‚ might require surgery‚ which would cause a lengthy lay-off.

The Stormers are already without first-choice flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis (groin strain) and third choice Kurt Coleman (torn ankle ligaments).

Coleman is also set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Damian Willemse‚ who is part of the greater Stormers squad and has played off the bench this season‚ has just been named in the Junior Springboks’ squad for the World Championships in Tbilisi‚ Georgia.