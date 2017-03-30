Springbok rugby all set for take-off

After recently declaring a R23m loss for the past financial year, SA Rugby delivered some good news on Wednesday with the announcement of FlySafair as its official domestic carrier.

The deal with the low-cost airline will last three years with an option to renew, replacing SA Rugby’s previous arrangement with South African Airways, which ended in December.

During the past financial year SA Rugby lost R130m in sponsorship revenue after banking giant Absa pulled out of renewing its lucrative deal with Springbok rugby at short notice in 2015.

The parties are in arbitration to come to a settlement.

"The arbitration process is still ongoing," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander told Business Day. "We will take that process to the end because we signed off on the deal – there are branded jerseys that were made. We will follow the legal process to the end."

The deal with FlySafair sends out a positive message for rugby at a crucial time. Alexander and CE Jurie Roux also confirmed that more deals would be announced shortly.

"It’s great to have a new sponsor in FlySafair but the good news started in December with our governance restructure which has kick-started our turnaround," Alexander said.

"We will be signing up with some key new sponsors. They are not small sponsors, they are big corporates. The plan is to stagger our sponsors, so the deals don’t all expire after a World Cup year."

TMG Digital