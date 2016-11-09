Boks dismiss talk of decade-long record

London — England players and coach Eddie Jones have spoken openly about their desire to end their 10-year winless streak against the Springboks.

It has been in stark contrast to the Boks who have tried to ignore the one decent statistic that favours them at the end of a calamitous 2016 season.

On Tuesday Bok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot scoffed at the suggestion the streak could be used as motivation.

No8 Warren Whiteley appeared to have no idea that the Boks have not lost to England since November 2006.

England are desperate to end that winless spell and are not afraid to mention it; the Boks dismiss it as if it were a blotch against their name.

It came across as arrogant. It was as if hard-earned records are of no interest to this team; as if the Springboks of 2016 are somehow not connected to what has gone before. And goodness knows they should be clinging on to every bit of positivity after winning only four of their nine Tests in 2016.

Did the All Blacks take the same dismissive line when they approached their record 18th Test win in a row last month?

No, they did not.

Sports at the elite level is about chasing victories, titles and records and considering the space the Boks find themselves in after winning a meagre 44% of Tests this year, their approach perhaps reveals a lot about the mental state of the team.

They lack confidence to proudly and publicly own a superb record.

"I don’t think those things [the 10-year streak] come into your motivation," Proudfoot said.

"Playing England at Twickenham is one of the greatest challenges in rugby. You don’t disrespect them by saying there is a record there. That’s not what rugby is about."