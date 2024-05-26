PGA Tour player Grayson Murray dies at 30

Grayson Murray tees off in Silvis, Illinois, the US, July 7 2023. Picture: MARC LEBRYK/USA TODAY SPORTS
New York — Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the PGA said.
Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning.
American Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at the 2024 Sony Open and had pulled out of the Charles Schwab tournament during the second round citing an illness.
Murray, who picked up his first title on the PGA Tour in 2017, reached a career-high at 46th in the world rankings after his Sony Open win.
His parents, Eric and Terry, provided the following statement on Sunday: "We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.
"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems — by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.
“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same.”
Monahan said the tour decided to continue the tournament after consulting with Murray’s family.
American Webb Simpson said he heard the news only 10 minutes before teeing off on Saturday at Colonial Country Club.
“I first met Grayson at my home club when Grayson was probably eight years old,” he told reporters. “When you hear news like that over the phone you don’t think it’s real at first.”
Murray also won the Barbasol Championship in 2017 at Opelika, the US. His best result in a major was a tie for 22nd at the 2017 PGA Championship. He gained his PGA Tour card for 2024 by winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray dies at 30
Murray died by suicide, his parents confirm
New York — Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the PGA said.
Murray died by suicide, his parents confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning.
American Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at the 2024 Sony Open and had pulled out of the Charles Schwab tournament during the second round citing an illness.
Murray, who picked up his first title on the PGA Tour in 2017, reached a career-high at 46th in the world rankings after his Sony Open win.
His parents, Eric and Terry, provided the following statement on Sunday: "We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.
"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems — by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.
“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same.”
Monahan said the tour decided to continue the tournament after consulting with Murray’s family.
American Webb Simpson said he heard the news only 10 minutes before teeing off on Saturday at Colonial Country Club.
“I first met Grayson at my home club when Grayson was probably eight years old,” he told reporters. “When you hear news like that over the phone you don’t think it’s real at first.”
Murray also won the Barbasol Championship in 2017 at Opelika, the US. His best result in a major was a tie for 22nd at the 2017 PGA Championship. He gained his PGA Tour card for 2024 by winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season.
Reuters
Xander Schauffele reaches No 2 in official world golf rankings
Schauffele finally adds some major silverware to Olympic gold
Unpredictable Jordan Spieth eyes grand slam
Scheffler up for Major challenge after birth of child
Rory McIlroy takes fourth Wells Fargo Championship title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘It gets me into trouble’: Jordan Spieth rues his lack of patience
Xander Schauffele reaches No 2 in official world golf rankings
Schauffele finally adds some major silverware to Olympic gold
Unpredictable Jordan Spieth eyes grand slam
Scheffler up for Major challenge after birth of child
Rory McIlroy takes fourth Wells Fargo Championship title
Michael Hollick bags second Sunshine Tour title with Zim Open win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.