LETTER: Selfe’s values

SA would do well to make space for DA stalwart’s values

26 May 2024 - 15:12
The late James Selfe. Picture: JACO MARAIS/NETWERK24/GALLO IMAGES
Congratulations on your piece on the life and achievements of James Selfe (“James Selfe found common ground where others couldn’t resist conflict”, May 22).

I tutored James when he was an honours student at the University of Cape Town and I recall him for his critical openness to left and right-wing ideologies and his final commitment to liberal values, consonant with the principles of enlightenment of Immanuel Kant.

May James’ values find a place in SA’s political world.

Andrew Prior
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

OBITUARY: James Selfe found common ground where others couldn’t resist conflict

The authenticity of his attachment to liberal ideals explains how the left never provoked in him a shift to the right, and the right never compelled ...
National
4 days ago

DA stalwart and former MP James Selfe dies at 68

Selfe hailed as a pioneer in opposition politics who made an immense contribution to SA’s democracy
Politics
4 days ago
