LETTER: Selfe’s values
SA would do well to make space for DA stalwart’s values
Congratulations on your piece on the life and achievements of James Selfe (“James Selfe found common ground where others couldn’t resist conflict”, May 22).
I tutored James when he was an honours student at the University of Cape Town and I recall him for his critical openness to left and right-wing ideologies and his final commitment to liberal values, consonant with the principles of enlightenment of Immanuel Kant.
May James’ values find a place in SA’s political world.
Andrew Prior
Cape Town
OBITUARY: James Selfe found common ground where others couldn’t resist conflict
DA stalwart and former MP James Selfe dies at 68
