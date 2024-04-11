Sport / Other Sport

Perfect start for Wilco Nienaber at Serengeti

Golfer ends the day with a one-stroke lead over the in-form Jacques Blaauw and Luca Filippi

11 April 2024 - 18:53
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Wilco Nienaber. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONE WINFIELD
Wilco Nienaber. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONE WINFIELD

Wilco Nienaber has made another strong push for a second Sunshine Tour title after opening with a five-under-par 67 to lead the first round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Thursday. 

Nienaber made the best possible start as he birdied his opening three holes at Serengeti Estates and ended the day with a one-stroke lead over the in-form Jacques Blaauw and Luca Filippi. 

Nienaber shared the first-round lead in last week’s Limpopo Championship before finishing tied 13th, and a seventh-place finish in February’s SDC Open suggests he’s moving closer to adding to his 2021 victory in the Dimension Data Pro-Am. 

Similarly, Blaauw is playing some of the most consistent golf of his career as he finds himself challenging for the second week in succession on the Sunshine Tour. He led through three rounds of the Limpopo Championship before finishing second, and is delighted to have another shot at a title this week.

“Last week was fun. It wasn’t the result I wanted but I’m playing good golf and it feels like I’m close,” said Blaauw.

“I haven’t had the best results the past three years but I haven’t stopped working hard. I’ve made a few subtle swing changes as well. It’s good to see it paying off. It was great to be in the hunt last week and I want to keep on going.” 

The Serengeti course was playing long with the amount of rain it’s taken on over the past few days. 

“It is playing long, but it’s in great condition. The greens are running beautifully and there wasn’t much wind as well because it can blow here,” said Blaauw. 

Ryan van Velzen, who leads the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit, opened with a level-par 72. And Robin Williams, who leads the Fortress Rookie of the Year standings, signed for a two-under-par 70.

World’s best come together at Masters in bid for Green Jacket

Heavyweight LIV contingent mix it up with PGA Tour headliners at Augusta
6 hours ago

McIlroy to pace himself at high-stakes Augusta

Northern Irishman promises to take amore patient approach in 10th attempt at completing a career Grand Slam
1 day ago

Confident Cara eyes Jabra Ladies Classic title

Former amateur star looks forward to contending strongly at this week’s Jabra Ladies Classic
2 days ago
