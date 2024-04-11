World’s best come together at Masters in bid for Green Jacket

World number one and 2022 Green Jacket winner Scottie Scheffler of the US in action on the second hole during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Augusta — The Masters has brought together golf’s best in an increasingly rare gathering of the sport’s top talent at Augusta National.
The opening round play was due to get under way on Thursday but heavy rain put back the start by over two hours, dampening the excitement.
As the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf try to iron out an agreement, the reality that fans are the big losers in a feud that has split the sport have sunk in with even Augusta National chair Fred Ridley taking notice during his annual pre-Masters press conference.
“I believe everyone agrees there’s excitement in the air this week,” Ridley said. “The best players in the world are together once again. That is good for everyone, especially our patrons and fans around the world.”
The Majors have always attracted elite fields but the buzz around this Masters has been dialled up several notches with most of the world’s top players set to go toe to toe for the first time since last July at the British Open.
Defining that divide is red-hot world No 1 and 2022 Green Jacket winner Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who won the 2023 Masters as a member of the PGA Tour but will defend his title as an employee of LIV Golf after jumping to the rebel circuit for a widely reported $550m.
The Spaniard is part of an accomplished 13-member LIV contingent that features some familiar faces, including Major winners Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka who will mix it up with PGA Tour headliners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on one of golf’s most iconic layouts.
Rahm launched his title defence alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap while pre-tournament favourite Scheffler will be in a high-profile group with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.
Bidding to become the fourth player to repeat as Masters champion, Rahm was set to go out in the 13th group in what was expected to be far from ideal conditions with the forecast calling for rain and wind gust of up to 73km/h.
McIlroy, who is looking to complete the career Grand Slam, was set to head out one group behind.
The 34-year-old Northern Irishman was making his 10th attempt at joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan as the only men to win golf’s four Major championships.
The forecast would not have been welcome news for Woods, who was set to tee it up in only his second event this season and said he needed heat and humidity to help get his injury-battered body through 18 holes.
Going out in the fourth-to-last group alongside Australian Jason Day and world No 11 Max Homa, the five-times Masters champion might have missed the worst weather with conditions expected to improve later in the day.
Former Masters champion Johnson was due to head out in the day’s final group with Collin Morikawa and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.
Reuters
