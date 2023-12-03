Niemann and SA’s Buhai upstage locals at Australian Open

Ashleigh Buhai of SA poses with the Patricia Bridges Bowl after winning the Women's Australian Open at The Australian Golf Course in Sydney, Australia, December 3 2023. Picture: MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES
Sydney — Joaquin Niemann mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of the Australian Open when he beat Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday.
SA’s Ashleigh Buhai retained the title in the women’s Australian Open, being played in parallel on the same course.
She held off Australia’s Minjee Lee to win by a single stroke on nine-under despite shooting a three-over-par 75. Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.
“It means a lot,” Niemann, who also qualified for British Open, told reporters. “This season wasn’t the best for me.
“I wanted to play more golf. It was huge to come up here and play good golf and get a result.”
Earlier in a wild final round, Niemann had shot a five-under-par 66 to take the clubhouse lead with Hoshino joining him on 14-under when he completed a round of 70 some 90 minutes later.
Joaquin Niemann of Chile poses with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the Men's Australian Open at The Australian Golf Course in Sydney, Australia, December 3 2023. Picture: MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES
Min Woo Lee, who beat Hoshino in a Sunday duel to win the Australian PGA Championship last week, came up short in his bid to go back-to-back after a 71 and had to settle for third place on 12-under.
Niemann had flirted with disaster on his first go at the 18th when his tee shot went into the crowd and he had to nip into a marquee to get a look at the green before firing an iron shot over the diners and walking away with a sixth birdie.
“I didn’t know where I was hitting, I didn’t know where the water was, I didn’t know where the bunker was,” Niemann added.
“As soon as I hit it, I just listened for the crowd’s reaction. Fortunately it was good.”
Buhai started the day with a three-stroke lead over former world No1 Shin Ji-yai but none of her rivals was able to close the gap even after the South African dropped three shots on the back nine.
Minjee Lee, seven strokes back at the start of the day, got within a shot after Buhai went into the water at the 17th but the 2022 Women’s British Open champion held her nerve to claim the title with a par putt at the last.
“I’m so proud to defend my title,” said Buhai. “I knew they had to come catch me so I just played smart golf. Most of the crowd were supporting Minjee but it was a lot of fun out there.”
Niemann and SA’s Buhai upstage locals at Australian Open
SA’s Ashleigh Buhai retains the title in the women’s Australian Open while Joaquin Niemann beat his Japanese rival in men’s playoffs
Reuters
