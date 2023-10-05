Peter can take top spot in trainers log with Turffontein win

Young trainer, Tony Peter, could catapult to the top of the national trainers log if his star three-year-old, Main Defender, wins the Betway Joburg Spring Challenge (grade 2) at Turffontein on Saturday.
The first prize of R343,750 would see Peter overhaul Justin Snaith whose runners have earned R1.5m in the first two months of the new season.
Peter’s father — former champion trainer Paul Peter — will be delighted about the way his son has started his career. He will be less amused about comments on the racing websites.
One wouldn’t say Main Defender — a R140,000 buy as a yearling — is bred in the purple, but handsome is as handsome does and the gelding boasts three wins from his four starts.
His one defeat came at the hands of Sandringham Summit at Greyville in the Premier’s Champion Stakes — time may tell that his second placing was still a fine performance.
Durban July winning jockey Kabelo Matsunyane has made a quiet start to the new campaign, but he’ll be thrilled to have got the call to partner Main Defender for the first time.
It is another runner with just 50.5kg on his back, Ready To Charge, who may emerge as the main threat to Peter’s runner. This Azzie stable inmate has looked smart in his four appearances though the draw could have been kinder.
Business Day readers have already been advised to take some of the 8-1 on offer about Dave The King for the Betway Summer Cup and the performance of the son of Global View — bred by Gary Player — will be closely monitored.
While Dave The King is drawn worse than Ready To Charge, Mike de Kock will be looking for the four-year-old to be running on late and — as winner over 1,200m in April — he could well earn a minor cheque.
Thunderstruck returns to action after an identical break to Dave The King and Sean Tarry’s colt — a R1m buy as a yearling — has to be included in exotic bets with Richard Fourie doing the steering.
Whatever his fate on Thunderstruck, Fourie will be licking his lips at the prospect of renewing his partnership with Tarry’s unbeaten filly, Mrs Greatrix, in the third race, the BSA Sales Cup.
Back on home territory, the daughter of Vercingetorix should earn another R180,000 for her enthusiastic owners, the Magical Lady Syndicate.
Similar to the Spring Handicap, it is the stable of Adam and Mike Azzie who may provide the chief opposition with their Silvano filly, Francine. This R600,000 daughter of Silvano rates the right horse for the exacta with Mrs Greatrix.
Muzi Yeni has a full book of rides and his eighth race mount, My Soul Mate, looks worth a serious each-way punt at odds of 5-1.
No surprise — given her pedigree on the dam side — that Varsfontein kept her for themselves and the three-year-old can take this handicap en route to better things.
There’s a similarity this weekend about Grand Prix driver Max Verstappen in Qatar and Candice Bass-Robinson’s star-three year-old Charles Dickens — both are quoted at 2-9.
Hopefully Charles Dickens will get to compete this time and — though he’s unlikely to lap Gimme A Prince — he should kick- start his season with the minimum of fuss.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (8) Ryans Boulevard (1) Just Nuisance (7) Green Garnet (2) Copper Mist
2nd Race: (8) Gimme A Nother (1) Alesia’s Love (2) One Religion (6) Darling Harbour
3rd Race: (1) Mrs Greatrix (2) Francine (3) White Pearl (4) Betula
4th Race: (1) Gimmeanotherchance (2) Guy Gibson (4) Purple Pitcher (5) Biofarmer
5th Race: (9) Captain Peg (8) Feather Boa (11) Mrs Browning (1) Humdinger
6th Race: (13) Main Defender (14) Ready To Charge (8) Thunderstruck (7) Dave The King
7th Race: (9) Moonshiningthrough (5) Mover And Shaker (2) Sheldon (7) Iphiko
8th Race: (4) My Soul Mate (1) Sea Anemone (3) Ariel’s Jet (2) Let’s Go Now
9th Race: (6) Silvano’s Song (5) Youcanthurrylove (4) Mo The Man (2) Black Lightning
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.