Trainer Van Zyl makes career move to Cape

Gareth van Zyl has arrived in Cape Town with a string of 20 horses based at the Milnerton training centre. He will send out his first two runners at Saturday’s Durbanville meeting, postponed from last Tuesday.
It is unusual to see a KwaZulu-Natal trainer in the Cape before the start of summer, but Van Zyl explained that his early arrival is part of an important career move for him.
The 37-year-old champion of KwaZulu-Natal in 2021/2, is pursuing his ambition to be national champion and is moving his family to the Western Cape. His father Gavin, the veteran top jockey turned successful trainer, will be staying on at Summerveld to manage what will eventually become Van Zyl racing’s satellite yard.
The Van Zyls have 100 horses in their care and Gareth van Zyl said from Milnerton: “When you are aiming for the top of the log you can’t have your sights set on just a top 20 finish. We’ll be reshuffling our runners so that we have the best ones competing in the races that offer the best stakes. Having stables in two centres gives us a chance to move them around for race and track suitability, ultimately to the benefit of owners.”
He said that Cape Racing’s series of stakes initiatives played a part in his decision to launch his title attack from two bases.
“We haven’t had the quality to take on the best in all the major races yet, but we have bigger buying power now and we were able to step up on quality at this year’s auction sales. I’m excited about our prospects in the new season.”
Van Zyl has been allocated 33 stables at Milnerton. “We’ve trucked seven older horses and 12 two-year-olds to the Cape, to start. I want the string well settled before the Cape season gets in full swing.”
His first runner is Stars In Heaven, who arrived in his new home with two good places under his belt and takes on a few promising Cape three-year-olds in race 3 over 1,400m.
“He would have been odds-on to win if this was a Maiden Plate in Durban, but the rivals are stronger here. He travelled well. We’d like to see how he shapes, and we’re hoping for a stake cheque.”
Moya Waya Liga (race 9), fresh off two wins over 1,200m at Scottsville, has the inside draw in race 9 over 1,250m, a bonus for his hat-trick bid. Van Zyl noted: “He is in good form, perhaps still ahead of the handicapper and is one you have to respect. He is good enough to win this.”
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Triptothewoods (1) Ponte Vecchio (8) Lady Renee (2) Head Girl
SELECTIONS
2nd Race: (1) Firealley (6) Sachdev (2) Linebacker (3) Itsrainingwilliam
3rd Race: (3) Celtic Chief (2) Stars In Heaven (1) Lexican Point (7) Golden Grey
4th Race: (2) Oliver (9) No Apologies (7) All About Ronnie (4) Future Gem
5th Race: (5) Woman’s World (9) Mothership (7) Flamboyant Flyer (1) Dawn Of Gold
6th Race: (6) Tothemoonandback (7) Rule Of Thumb (10) Max The Otter (1) Gentleman Joe
7th Race: (7) Royal Watch (8) Night Ruler (4) Love Is A Rose (3) Sudden Song
8th Race: (9) Champion Warrior (4) Hammie’s Hero (5) Dean Street (2) Dance Variety
9th Race: (7) All About Al (1) Moya Waya Liga (12) Night Tiger (5) Faire Advantage
