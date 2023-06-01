Alonso out to claim 33rd victory at home

Business Day TV speaks to the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
President’s panel says it’s quickest way out of crisis
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
The court found the mandatory rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
US will buy Starlink terminals, but no details were released on terms of the contract
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Max Verstappen took his first Grand Prix win at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya with 33 on his car in 2016 and the same number will be a focus for Fernando Alonso fans when the Spaniard returns to the scene of his last victory.
“Mission 33” — the long-awaited 33rd career win — has been a rallying cry for fans of the 41-year-old Spaniard, now enjoying a revival with Aston Martin.
His 32nd win was with Ferrari in May 2013 and Sunday’s race could be emotional.
If the heart beats for Alonso, with even Verstappen admitting in Monaco last weekend that he would love to see his fellow double champion win again, the head points to Red Bull’s runaway championship leader.
Red Bull have won every race this season and the Dutch 25-year-old, who now has the champion’s number one on his car, has taken four of the six.
Mexican teammate Sergio Perez has won the other two but is 39 points adrift after failing to score in Monaco.
The big ongoing questions are whether Red Bull can do the unprecedented and win all 22 races this season, whether Verstappen will take more than 2022’s 15 victories and where the third title might be won.
Some would add: “Can Perez fight back?” but history offers little encouragement once Verstappen has got going.
“Monaco was a disaster for me. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. So this weekend is all about starting again,” Perez said.
Verstappen won in Spain in May 2022, when the race was the sixth round, to take the overall championship lead and he has not relinquished it since.
For Alonso, runner-up in Monaco after four third places in the other five races, another podium finish has to be the target.
“We have scored lots of third places, a second place in Monaco and the next one we need is the top step.
“To do this we have to maximise every part of our weekend and capitalise on any opportunities that may come our way,” he said.
He could face tougher opposition than last weekend with compatriot Carlos Sainz also eyeing a home win and Ferrari hoping upgrades will put the Italian team closer to the front. Sainz finished fourth in 2022, his best home result yet.
“In Monaco, we couldn’t show the real potential of our car, but the race in Barcelona will provide a clearer picture,” team boss Fred Vasseur said.
Mercedes also have upgrades that will be watched a lot more intently after a low-speed debut in Monaco that was hardly indicative.
The Barcelona layout has returned to the one used until 2006, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has won there a record-equalling six times.
“Barcelona is probably the best test circuit we could ask for to learn more about our package. I’m looking forward to seeing how the car reacts,” Hamilton said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Alonso out to claim 33rd victory at home
Aston Martin driver and Max Verstappen ready for Barcelona battle
Max Verstappen took his first Grand Prix win at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya with 33 on his car in 2016 and the same number will be a focus for Fernando Alonso fans when the Spaniard returns to the scene of his last victory.
“Mission 33” — the long-awaited 33rd career win — has been a rallying cry for fans of the 41-year-old Spaniard, now enjoying a revival with Aston Martin.
His 32nd win was with Ferrari in May 2013 and Sunday’s race could be emotional.
If the heart beats for Alonso, with even Verstappen admitting in Monaco last weekend that he would love to see his fellow double champion win again, the head points to Red Bull’s runaway championship leader.
Red Bull have won every race this season and the Dutch 25-year-old, who now has the champion’s number one on his car, has taken four of the six.
Mexican teammate Sergio Perez has won the other two but is 39 points adrift after failing to score in Monaco.
The big ongoing questions are whether Red Bull can do the unprecedented and win all 22 races this season, whether Verstappen will take more than 2022’s 15 victories and where the third title might be won.
Some would add: “Can Perez fight back?” but history offers little encouragement once Verstappen has got going.
“Monaco was a disaster for me. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. So this weekend is all about starting again,” Perez said.
Verstappen won in Spain in May 2022, when the race was the sixth round, to take the overall championship lead and he has not relinquished it since.
For Alonso, runner-up in Monaco after four third places in the other five races, another podium finish has to be the target.
“We have scored lots of third places, a second place in Monaco and the next one we need is the top step.
“To do this we have to maximise every part of our weekend and capitalise on any opportunities that may come our way,” he said.
He could face tougher opposition than last weekend with compatriot Carlos Sainz also eyeing a home win and Ferrari hoping upgrades will put the Italian team closer to the front. Sainz finished fourth in 2022, his best home result yet.
“In Monaco, we couldn’t show the real potential of our car, but the race in Barcelona will provide a clearer picture,” team boss Fred Vasseur said.
Mercedes also have upgrades that will be watched a lot more intently after a low-speed debut in Monaco that was hardly indicative.
The Barcelona layout has returned to the one used until 2006, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has won there a record-equalling six times.
“Barcelona is probably the best test circuit we could ask for to learn more about our package. I’m looking forward to seeing how the car reacts,” Hamilton said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Max Verstappen wins in Monaco to make it six out of six for Red Bull
Alonso sees an opportunity on the streets of Monaco
Rumours about Hamilton’s Ferrari move might stall again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.