Turbulence the name of the game as Fayd’herbe banned

At the age of 41 one might think jockey Bernard Fayd’herbe — slapped with a one-year ban by Mauritius stewards — might be taking life a bit easier.
That is not the case. It has been a turbulent first five months of 2023 for the Durban-born rider with more ups and downs than a malaria patient’s temperature chart.
January 7: Fayd’Herbe shocks racing fans countrywide by winning the grade 1 King’s Plate on 80-1 chance Al Muthana.
March 25: The jockey fails a breathalyser test in Mauritius and is charged with contravening the club’s rules.
March 29: The case is thrown out on a technicality after a problem with the breathalyser was detected.
April 25: Fayd’herbe delights his Mauritius fans by riding four winners at Champ de Mars racecourse.
May 13: Riding Castle Of Glass for trainer Dominic Zaki, Fayd’herbe’s mount is beaten into second place behind Arlington’s Revenge and lands in hot water with the stewards. They determine that the jockey cost Castle Of Glass victory by not riding him vigorously enough.
One can only imagine the shock on Fayd’herbe’s face when he was handed a year’s suspension and a 100,000 rupee (about R43,000) fine.
Fayd’herbe seems certain to appeal against the suspension in Mauritius. The racing websites Sporting Post and Turftalk have reported that the rules of the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) in SA allow for the jockey to lodge an appeal here. It must be done within 90 days of the finalisation of the appeal hearing on the island.
The websites report that there is no automatic reciprocating of the penalty here and an NHA panel may vary the finding.
The NHA will not want to get involved unless it is inevitable. The incident did not occur in SA and relations between it and Mauritius appear amicable. To change the verdict would be a big move and suggest the Mauritius stewards got it wrong.
Fayd’herbe, who began riding in amateur races in Madagascar at the age of 13, is best known as the pilot of champion racehorse Pocket Power.
Trained by Mike Bass, Pocket Power won 20 races in an illustrious career and became the first horse to win four consecutive Queen’s Plates and three J&B Mets. He died in July 2021 the day before his 19th birthday.
In an interview, Fayd’herbe said: “It was a privilege to be associated with a horse like Pocket Power. He had a huge impact on my life and basically put me in the limelight.”
His talent in the saddle has taken the guy who grew up in Madagascar to France, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Zimbabwe and, latterly, Mauritius.
The trainers who have provided the most winners for him are Justin Snaith (210) and Mike Bass (154). He also rode 109 winners for Joey Ramsden, who now lives in Australia.
This trio played their parts in Fayd’herbe’s current impressive total of 40 grade 1 successes and 35 wins in grade 2 events.
At the height of his career, he said “there are no shortcuts in this game. No pain, no gain.” Right now, Bernard Fayd’herbe is feeling the pain.
Turbulence the name of the game as Fayd’herbe banned
The Durban-born rider has experienced more ups and downs than a malaria patient’s temperature chart this year
