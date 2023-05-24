Sport / Other Sport

Tarry out to end a memorable month on a high

24 May 2023 - 16:14 DAVID MOLLETT
A good month for Sean Tarry — as well as Drakenstein Stud — can get better if the former champion trainer wins Saturday’s grade 1 Woolavington 2000 at Hollywoodbets Greyville with his star filly, Rain In Holland.

May has seen Tarry consolidate his position in second place in the national trainers log and he made four visits to the winners rostrum at last Saturday’s Highveld Feature Season awards in Johannesburg.

Tarry paid tribute to his owners when taking the Champion Trainer of The Season award, and one of them is Drakenstein Stud.

If Rain In Holland takes the R625,000 first cheque in the Woolavington it will help Drakenstein in their bid to win their first breeders championship. Presently, the stud’s progeny have earned R21.3m with Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein close behind with R20.8m.

With Richard Fourie required for Justin Snaith’s runner Silver Darling, Tarry has gone back to S’manga Khumalo as the pilot for Rain In Holland who heads the ante post market at 2-1.

Khumalo will have been the first jockey Tarry turned to as he was in the saddle when the four-year-old won the Colorado King Stakes at Turffontein in March.

Silver Darling is 6-1 second favourite followed by None Other at 7-1. The latter was one of three nominees for Champion Three-Year-Old Filly but lost out to the Tarry inmate, Bless My Stars.

Judged on their running in the SA Fillies Guineas, there is precious little to choose between Saartjie and Hold My Hand yet the latter is twice the price in early betting. Saartjie is an 8-1 chance with Glen Kotzen’s filly — to be ridden by Gavin Lerena — on offer at a generous 16-1.

Hold My Hand is 19-10 for a place with World Sports Betting which is decidedly “skinny”. Punters should shop around as Kotzen is sure to fancy a first four finish.

Tarry sends seven runners to the Vaal on Thursday and the pick of the septet could be Maboneng who takes on 14 rivals in the eighth race. Keagan De Melo has been booked for the ride and he partnered the daughter of What A Winter to victory at Turffontein in March.

Dianne Stenger’s four-year-old, Spring Will Come, the mount of Chase Maujean, rates the main danger to De Melo’s mount.

Unless there is a market move for the Tarry inmate Turbo Power, Total Surrender has a good chance of exiting the maidens when the Flower Alley gelding contests the third race. The chief danger to Lucky Houdalakis’ runner will be another De Melo ride, Viva De Janeiro.

A R380,000 buy from Titanium Racing, Viva De Janeiro will be out to recoup recent losses after failing to justify being favoured on his most recent outing.

Houdalakis also has a chance of capturing the second race with twice-placed Hawkbill, but this 1,200m event consists of a number of newcomers including top stables of Alec Laird, Paul Matchett and Mike and Adam Azzie.

If there is no support for the first-timers, Hawkbill will have most to fear from Piere Strydom’s mount, Captain Wara, who has the better draw.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (6) Hawkbill (2) Captain Wara (4) George Handel (9) King Rahul

3rd Race: (9) Total Surrender (1) Viva De Janeiro (10) Turbo Power (2) Mayor Of Merrivale

4th Race: (5) Count Your Chances (4) United We Stand (2) Inevitable (1) Green Bubbles

5th Race: (1) Sword Of Mercy (3) Williamson (8) King’s Express (5) Every Cloud

6th Race: (10) Suryavarman (5) Pinch Hit (2) Twice The Storm (9) Silent War

7th Race: (12) Power Ranger (3) Blue Waters (2) Ignatius (1) Captain Of Grit

8th Race: (10) Maboneng (2) Spring Will Come (3) Irontail (13) Fasinada

9th Race: (6) The Chosen One (10) Eagle Alley (1) Napoleon (4) Libeccio

