Australia foils tax avoidance after PwC leak

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Climate change offers Africa many opportunities to harness its huge resource potential in a sustainable manner
The celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author died earlier on Tuesday
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
The treasury is reviewing the audit firm’s contract that expires at the end of 2023
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
An extra 5% tax on annual incomes can be sidestepped by about a third of those it is levied on
World’s best-known jockey has twice won the race and partners Arrest for John on Saturday
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
Sydney — Australia’s tax office foiled several attempts by multinational firms to subvert new tax avoidance laws months after confidential drafts were leaked by a then-PwC Australia partner, a spokesperson told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.
The “big four” firm is reeling after a former Australian tax partner who was consulting with the government on laws cracking down on corporate tax avoidance shared confidential drafts with colleagues to drum up business around the world.
Shortly after the introduction of the Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law in 2016, the tax office noticed several multinationals “suspiciously and quickly” restructuring their affairs, Australian Tax Office (ATO) commissioner Chris Jordan told senators on Tuesday.
The unnamed firms ultimately readjusted their structures after the ATO issued notices, saving the taxpayer roughly A$180m annually, said Jordan.
“We got on top of this early and stopped any tax loss in Australia from this egregious behaviour,” he said.
PwC Australia frustrated ATO investigations with “highly ambitious if not false” legal privilege claims, another tax office official told the hearing.
The firm’s acting CEO Kristin Stubbins, who took the job after her predecessor resigned over the scandal earlier in May, on Monday apologised in an open letter and said nine unnamed partners had been directed to take leave.
Amid calls to ban the firm from lucrative government contracts, treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told senators earlier in the day that the breach was “clearly disturbing” and the department would review a PwC audit contract worth almost A$1m that expires at the end of 2023.
“We’re going to very carefully consider our future procurement arrangements as they come up,” said Kennedy, whose department last week referred the broader breach to police.
Stubbins’ open letter on Monday said at the time of the tax policy leak, “there was a culture of aggressive marketing in our tax business” and some of the group’s leaders “allowed for profit to be placed over purpose”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia foils tax avoidance after PwC leak
The treasury is reviewing the audit firm’s contract that expires at the end of 2023
Sydney — Australia’s tax office foiled several attempts by multinational firms to subvert new tax avoidance laws months after confidential drafts were leaked by a then-PwC Australia partner, a spokesperson told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.
The “big four” firm is reeling after a former Australian tax partner who was consulting with the government on laws cracking down on corporate tax avoidance shared confidential drafts with colleagues to drum up business around the world.
Shortly after the introduction of the Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law in 2016, the tax office noticed several multinationals “suspiciously and quickly” restructuring their affairs, Australian Tax Office (ATO) commissioner Chris Jordan told senators on Tuesday.
The unnamed firms ultimately readjusted their structures after the ATO issued notices, saving the taxpayer roughly A$180m annually, said Jordan.
“We got on top of this early and stopped any tax loss in Australia from this egregious behaviour,” he said.
PwC Australia frustrated ATO investigations with “highly ambitious if not false” legal privilege claims, another tax office official told the hearing.
The firm’s acting CEO Kristin Stubbins, who took the job after her predecessor resigned over the scandal earlier in May, on Monday apologised in an open letter and said nine unnamed partners had been directed to take leave.
Amid calls to ban the firm from lucrative government contracts, treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told senators earlier in the day that the breach was “clearly disturbing” and the department would review a PwC audit contract worth almost A$1m that expires at the end of 2023.
“We’re going to very carefully consider our future procurement arrangements as they come up,” said Kennedy, whose department last week referred the broader breach to police.
Stubbins’ open letter on Monday said at the time of the tax policy leak, “there was a culture of aggressive marketing in our tax business” and some of the group’s leaders “allowed for profit to be placed over purpose”.
Reuters
French prosecutors raid big banks over cum-cum scheme
German authorities raid Morgan Stanley as dividend scandal widens
Amazon wins case over $300m tax bill in EU
Former UBS executive sues over lost bonus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PwC Australia acts against partners over tax leak
French prosecutors raid big banks over cum-cum scheme
German authorities raid Morgan Stanley as dividend scandal widens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.