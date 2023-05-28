Sport / Other Sport

Gary Player sets sights on another Major triumph

Dave The King — a horse he bred and co-owns — finished second in Saturday’s Daily News 2000 at Greyville

28 May 2023 - 16:57 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Is Gary Player — described earlier this year as “the youngest 87 year-old known to man” going to notch up his 10th Major — this time in the sport of horse racing? That seems a distinct possibility after Dave The King — a horse he bred and co-owns — finished second in Saturday’s Daily News 2000 at Greyville.

Before this year’s Masters, which Player won three times, the UK’s Daily Mail interviewed SA’s golf legend and labelled him as “the oldest swinger in town and the youngest 87-year-old known to man”.

Player has always loved racing and it would be a huge achievement to win SA’s most famous race — the Hollywoodbets Durban July — scheduled for July 1.

Understandably, all the plaudits on Saturday went to the winner See It Again and two veterans of the turf, jockey Piere Strydom and trainer Michael Roberts. The victory of See It Again — a three-parts brother to dual July hero Do It Again — was the best performance of his career.

The July sponsors, Hollywoodbets, cut the colt’s price for the July to 3.33-1 but World Sports Betting offer the son of Twice Over at 4-1.

This may be because — as Player will be aware — that See It Again will have to give weight to Dave The King in the July while they met at level weights on Saturday.

Without Question, who drifted in the betting to start at 6-1, finished a creditable third but it’s likely this further confused Richard Fourie in his choice of mounts for the July.

There just seems to be no happy endings for this column’s fancy Cousin Casey who was the subject of a huge betting plunge and started at 5-2. As was the case in the KZN Guineas, Grant van Niekerk’s mount was involved in some scrimmaging with Without Question in the closing stages.

The stipendiary stewards held an inquiry into the incident but took no further action.

While Cousin Casey is out to 12-1 for the July, it might be dangerous to rule out last season’s champion juvenile. It remains to be seen whether Glen Kotzen keeps faith with Van Niekerk who is continually finding drama on the colt.

The July chances of Anfields Rocket and Son Of Raj — both beaten seven lengths — went out of the window to confirm the suspicion that this season’s highveld three-year-old crop is not a strong one.

After a poor performance in the Cape Met in January, Sean Tarry has got Rain In Holland back to her best and the four-year-old earned the first cheque of R625,000 for Drakenstein Stud in the grade 1 Woolavington 2000.

This was the filly’s 11th win from 21 starts and means Drakenstein have an outstanding daughter of Duke Of Marmalade to breed with when she retires to the paddocks.

If you’d offered Brett Crawford second prize before Saturday’s race, he would probably have taken it. The Cape-based trainer — and the Hollywood Syndicate — will be delighted with the performance of Time Flies. The Dynasty filly has now earned close to R600,000 — not bad for a horse who cost R15,000 as a yearling.

The big disappointment in the Woolavington was another of Dynasty’s progeny, Saartjie. Second in the Fillies Guineas, the filly trailed in last about nine lengths behind the winner.

Punters were left shaking their heads after Sea Master — shock 33-1 winner of the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup — managed to pay just R12,20 for a win on the tote. This isn’t the advert the tote needs ahead of the Durban July.

Good news at last for trainer Kotzen

His star three-year-old, Cousin Casey, has drawn pole position for the big race
Sport
1 week ago

Muscutt Snr will be monitoring son’s performance at York

Jockey Daniel Muscutt to ride Canberra Legend in the Dante Stakes
Sport
1 week ago

Fourie’s ‘no comment’ adds to Durban July jockey puzzle

Jockey remains mum on his mount for the race
Sport
1 week ago

Not for first time is Marshall eyeing Durban July glory

Question now is who will get the call to partner Rascallion on July 1
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Field of nightmares for Stormers
Sport / Rugby
2.
Gary Player sets sights on another Major triumph
Sport / Other Sport
3.
RG Snyman set for bigger role in Bok camp
Sport / Rugby
4.
Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: US rower brings empowering, team ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Veteran and big race jockey compete in intriguing clash

Sport / Other Sport

Tarry out to end a memorable month on a high

Sport / Other Sport

Turbulence the name of the game as Fayd’herbe banned

Sport / Other Sport

Two SA jockeys return to the green, green grass of home

Sport / Other Sport

Cape’s Drakenstein Stud a surprise winner at highveld season awards

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.