Fourie’s ‘no comment’ adds to Durban July jockey puzzle

Jockey remains mum on his mount for the race

15 May 2023 - 17:49 DAVID MOLLETT
Racing fans could be excused if they thought they were watching a clip from the US drama series Law & Order in a post-race interview after jockey Richard Fourie had won Saturday’s WSB 1900 at Greyville.

In the drama series, one might get a scene like this: Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) asks a “Person Of Interest” where they were at the time of the crime?

Person Of Interest replies “No comment”.

When the Greyville on-course interviewer asked Fourie whether he had decided on his mount for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, the 37-year-old will have surprised many viewers with “no comment”.

While Fourie said Pacaya was “lining up nicely for the July”, he added the race is open and that he had options and would probably leave the decision “until the last moment”.

Perhaps Fourie not siding with Pacaya is interesting as — though the four-year-old won well on Saturday — a look at his career record shows he failed to deliver the goods on a number of occasions in 2022.

It wasn’t a surprise he was beaten four lengths by stablemate Jet Dark in the 2022 Queen’s Plate, but — ridden by Fourie — he was beaten five lengths by Gem King when sent off 2-1 favourite for the Winter Guineas in April.

Then — starting at 4-1 — Pacaya was beaten four lengths by the same horse in the 1,800m Winter Classic.

The top four jockeys in the national log are Keagan De Melo, Richard Fourie, S’manga Khumalo and Muzi Yeni and — to the best of this column’s knowledge — none of the quartet have a booked July ride at present.

The most interesting case is leading jockey De Melo. Both he and his agent will know that Puerto Manzano is not suited to Greyville. He will be showing huge loyalty to the Johan Janse van Vuuren stable if he stays with the Argentinian-bred gelding.

An eight-race card is scheduled for the Vaal on Tuesday and Key Element — a half-sister to Quasiforsure — is an interesting runner for Paul Matchett’s stable in the fourth race. While the filly finished a creditable second on her second start, the youngster faces two tough rivals in My Soul Mate and Woodland Glade.

Ready To Charge made a smart debut at the Free State track last month and Mike and Adam Azzie pit their two-year-old against his elders in the seventh race. Winning Form’s comment that the juvenile “could be anything” is accurate, but this is no easy task against two useful sorts in Goliath Heron and Black Egret.

Black Egret’s stablemate, Good Council, has his first outing since the SA Derby when he takes on eight rivals in the fifth race. This column got it wrong when suggesting the son of Oratorio — a 4-1 chance — was the one to support in the 2,450m Turffontein race but he never mounted a challenge against the winner, Son Of Raj.

Back in calmer waters in Tuesday’s 2,400m contest, Ashley Fortune will be expecting the three-year-old to get his career back on track though the gelding has to give lumps of weight to lightweights such as Kind Judy and recent Turffontein winner Afraad.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (5) Real Relief (3) Hawkbill (4) Pied Kingfisher (2) Emporium

2nd Race: (16) Wugug (3) Dakota Cat (4) Dolcezza (13) Silver Hunt

3rd Race: (7) William Iron Arm (3) Brenheisen (6) We Are The Logans (1) Ampersand

4th Race: (4) Key Element (6) My Soul Mate (10) Woodland Glade (5) Leonessa

5th Race: (1) Good Council (3) Afraad (5) Kind Judy (2) Out Of Your League

6th Race: (5) Gimme The Flame (1) War Empress (3) Pendragon (2) Troppo Veloce

7th Race: (6) Ready To Charge (1) Goliath Heron (8) Black Egret (4) Pinch Hit

8th Race: (6) Bard Of Avon (12) Cian The Conqueror (1) Duke Of Sussex (16) Zuzan  

