Crawford filly to keep Hollywood Syndicate in the limelight

In an advert for Interbet, Brett Crawford states he feels the season will be a big one for his stable. That prophecy has already come true as — with 10 weeks of the campaign remaining — he finds himself in fourth place in the national trainers log with stake earnings of more than R9.7m.
Harare-born Crawford has had some top horses in his care since saddling his first winner in 2001 and this term has been no exception.
While the 51 year-old will be delighted with Winchester Mansion’s second placing in last weekend's WSB 1900, it is the females in his yard who have been grabbing the limelight.
The number one in this category is three-year-old Make It Snappy who earned an invitation to the Breeders Cup meeting at Santa Anita in November when winning the Paddock Stakes in January.
The big question is whether the Hollywood Syndicate will accept the American invitation, but there has been no clarification one way or the other since the filly ran in the WSB Cape Met.
What we do know is the Hollywood team of Owen and Devin Heffer are sporting folk and unlikely to turn down a challenge. The connections of Jet Dark and Captain’s Ransom both decided not to accept invitations to one of the most important meetings in the international calendar.
Another Crawford female who has done well for the Hollywood Syndicate is Happy Chance who — like Make It Snappy — is a daughter of former champion sire Dynasty. A three-time winner, the filly is favourite for Saturday’s WSB Ladies Mile at Kenilworth.
With Louis Mxothwa doing the steering, Happy Chance could add R118,750 to Hollywood’s total of earnings in their bid to become champion owners for the first time.
It will be no walk in the park for Crawford’s filly as waiting to take her on is the Justin Snaith inmate, Kwinta’s Light. The four-year-old daughter of Gimmethegreenlight — a R550,000 buy from Syrilla Stud — is also a three-time winner and reunites with Richard Fourie.
Kwinta’s Light has a merit-rating of 105 compared to Happy Chance’s 109 but — being the younger horse — the latter will receive 2kg from Snaith’s filly which could tip the scales in her favour.
The Hollywood Syndicate also have backup in the form of another of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny, Going Up. Candice Bass-Robinson trains the four-year-old who is back against her own sex but has to concede 2kg to Happy Chance.
Greg Ennion does well with a relatively small string of horses and his runner, Love Is A Rose, has an each-way shout with JP van der Merwe in the saddle.
The Snaith stable has four runners in the grade 3 WSB Legal Eagle Stakes with Fourie on three-year-old, Rockpool. The son of Futura was never a factor in the Cape Derby and was gelded two days after that race.
The sponsors quote Rockpool as the 28-10 favourite for the 1,800m contest and the next three horses in the betting all hail from the Snaith stable.
Pomp And Power reunites with Kabelo Matsunyane who rode the gelding into third place in the Cape Met at odds of 66-1. He will hope to conjure up another big effort from the enigmatic four-year-old.
Despite Fourie siding with Rockpool, this column fancies his well-drawn stablemate, Itsrainingwilliam, to mount a strong challenge as he finished third behind the highly rated Without Question in the Winter Guineas.
Without Question is 28-10 second favourite for the Daily News 2000 on May 27 behind Michael Roberts’ runner, See It Again, who is the market leader at 5-2.
Between them Snaith (21) and Crawford (13) send 34 horses to the Kenilworth track on Saturday and this column’s best bet is William West in the third race.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (3) Coastal Commander (8) Harajuku (1) Captain Arrow (5) Zil Moris
2nd Race: (13) Lady Luck (11) Oni San (8) Lip Sync (1) Lady Look Alike
3rd Race: (9) William West (10) Cafe Culture (1) Future Gem (2) Director's Cut
4th Race: (10) Lady Renee (12) Look Forward (2) Simply Beautiful (7) Apple Catcher
5th Race: (10) Gimme The Best (8) Run Rudolph Run (4) Green Mandarin (5) Final Edition
6th Race: (1) Go Like Flo (9) Fallo Ancora (2) Flirty Dancer (7) Goddex Aphaea
7th Race: (7) Happy Chance (9) Kwinta’s Light (1) Going Up (5) Love Is A Rose
8th Race: (4) Itsrainingwilliam (9) Rockpool (10) Hoedspruit (6) Pomp And Power
9th Race: (6) Dance Variety (4) Kimball O’Hara (11) Swift Action (3) Night Tiger
10th Race: (7) Montien (6) Promettere (4) Night Ruler (1) Royal Watch
Crawford filly to keep Hollywood Syndicate in the limelight
Make It Snappy earned an invitation to the Breeders Cup meeting at Santa Anita
