Koepka wins fifth Major at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat-trick and a landmark Major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairy tale with a hole-in-one.

Koepka, saying he had learnt his lessons from April’s Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.

In a cool, clinical display, Koepka returned a three-under 67 for a winning total of nine-under 271 and a two-shot victory over world No 2 Scottie Scheffler and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

“I just learnt, I knew what I did in Augusta,” Koepka said. “I spent the whole night thinking about it.