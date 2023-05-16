Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Could daylight saving time save SA from the dark?

Should this option be interrogated in the light of the small safety margins now featuring on the energy front?

16 May 2023 - 17:23
PICTURE: 123RTG/olegdudko
PICTURE: 123RTG/olegdudko

Ever since the Eskom load-shedding saga commenced in 2008, the chances were high that SA would eventually reach its present emergency stage, at which “every bit helps” to keep the lights on.

The latest expensive emergency steps now inevitably range from powerships to reliance on costly diesel generators and prolonging the lives of coal power stations.

SA has to explore all possible short-term options, so why not also throw a two- to three-year temporary daylight saving arrangement into the mix to help smooth peak demand?

The idea was mooted during Eskom’s original crisis in 2008. A proposal was then made in parliament to divide the country into two time zones to spread peak times of electricity usage. An Eskom study at the time did not think that there would be a significant effect on energy consumption, either in the reduction of peak demand or a reduction in base-load power, so the proposal was not pursued.

However, should this option not now also quickly again be interrogated in the light of the drastically changed circumstances and small safety margins now featuring on the energy front? The parameters may have shifted completely concerning what might be possible.

Compared to what rolling blackouts are now costing the SA economy and the dislocation they cause (and will continue to cause for the foreseeable future), is daylight savings not worth urgent renewed investigation?

SA successfully employed it during World War 2 — could it assist again?

Raymond Parsons
Via email

LETTER: State’s scorched earth policies

ANC government will run the country into the ground to stay in power
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Use of diesel is an ANC vote-preserving measure

Taxpayers should expect the government to resort to the purchase of expensive diesel for generators that are used whenever the capacity of the grid ...
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Enforce payment for municipal services by those who benefit but don’t pay

Should the people who pay the bills just be expected to keep on paying without receiving a service in return?
Opinion
2 months ago
