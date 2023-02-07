High-riding SA hockey men crash to earth against US at World Cup

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Thoughtless approach to tourism marketing by SA Tourism reveals contempt for taxpayers’ cash
Transnet Freight Rail wants the private sector to run its container corridor between Johannesburg and eThekwini for the next 20 years
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Maya ruins may be less famous than Machu Picchu, but they’re still awe-inspiring
The SA men’s team suffered their first defeat of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Tuesday when they went down 5-2 to the US after a lacklustre performance.
Riding high after their 8-4 victory over the Czech Republic on Monday night, they were shot down by the Americans a little more than 12 hours later.
Mustapha Cassiem nailed a penalty stroke in the opening minute, but the Americans hit back with a field goal through Marius Leser seconds later.
He put them 2-1 up in the fifth minute, but when SA were awarded another penalty stroke at the start of the second quarter, it seemed Cassiem would level matters. US keeper Jonathan Klages saved his shot dropping to his right, blocking the ball with his hand a foot off the ground.
A ruthless performance from the USA Indoor Hockey Men saw the North Americans defeat the African Champions on Day 3 of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria. #IHWC2023 https://t.co/xBN50RLghi pic.twitter.com/0i7hodH3BJ— SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) February 7, 2023
A ruthless performance from the USA Indoor Hockey Men saw the North Americans defeat the African Champions on Day 3 of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria. #IHWC2023 https://t.co/xBN50RLghi pic.twitter.com/0i7hodH3BJ
Suddenly Cassiem, with eight goals in the tournament, seemed mortal and the team looked vulnerable, failing to deliver the same energy they had displayed against the European outfit.
Julius Ryan levelled matters soon afterwards, diving to deflect the ball into the goal, but after that SA were unable to build momentum.
Stuart Kentwell put the US up 3-2, before Aki Kaeppeler and Pat Harris put the game beyond the reach of the home side.
“Our turnaround [from Monday’s match] was a bit short, but that’s for everyone,” said captain Jethro Eustice. “And maybe it was a bit of still on cloud nine from last night, a [game] we weren’t expecting to win ... maybe our mindset was not on it.”
SA, ranked 11th in the world, were not expected to beat the Czechs, No 5, but were looking to beat the US, 18th. Then again, the US beat the Czechs 4-3 on Sunday.
“We created chances,” added Eustice. “We saw the man-of-the-match performance from their goalkeeper and if it wasn’t for him we probably would have won the game. Disappointed just on the energy, I think the energy wasn’t there as [it was] last night.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Indoor Hockey
High-riding SA hockey men crash to earth against US at World Cup
After the victory over the Czech Republic on Monday night, they were shot down by the Americans a little more than 12 hours later
The SA men’s team suffered their first defeat of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Tuesday when they went down 5-2 to the US after a lacklustre performance.
Riding high after their 8-4 victory over the Czech Republic on Monday night, they were shot down by the Americans a little more than 12 hours later.
Mustapha Cassiem nailed a penalty stroke in the opening minute, but the Americans hit back with a field goal through Marius Leser seconds later.
He put them 2-1 up in the fifth minute, but when SA were awarded another penalty stroke at the start of the second quarter, it seemed Cassiem would level matters. US keeper Jonathan Klages saved his shot dropping to his right, blocking the ball with his hand a foot off the ground.
Suddenly Cassiem, with eight goals in the tournament, seemed mortal and the team looked vulnerable, failing to deliver the same energy they had displayed against the European outfit.
Julius Ryan levelled matters soon afterwards, diving to deflect the ball into the goal, but after that SA were unable to build momentum.
Stuart Kentwell put the US up 3-2, before Aki Kaeppeler and Pat Harris put the game beyond the reach of the home side.
“Our turnaround [from Monday’s match] was a bit short, but that’s for everyone,” said captain Jethro Eustice. “And maybe it was a bit of still on cloud nine from last night, a [game] we weren’t expecting to win ... maybe our mindset was not on it.”
SA, ranked 11th in the world, were not expected to beat the Czechs, No 5, but were looking to beat the US, 18th. Then again, the US beat the Czechs 4-3 on Sunday.
“We created chances,” added Eustice. “We saw the man-of-the-match performance from their goalkeeper and if it wasn’t for him we probably would have won the game. Disappointed just on the energy, I think the energy wasn’t there as [it was] last night.”
SA women fight back from two goals down against US at World Cup
Cassiem strikes twice, but Jet’s ‘low blow’ clinches draw against Aussies
MARK ETHERIDGE: Tegan beats diabetes daily to excel at hockey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA women fight back from two goals down against US at World Cup
Cassiem strikes twice, but Jet’s ‘low blow’ clinches draw against Aussies
Women outperform men in SA’s worst Commonwealth outing since 1994
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.