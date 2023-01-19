KEVIN McCALLUM: Bavuma should be SA’s Test captain

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
The ANC’s anti-imperialist stance prompts it to discount aggression against Israel or Ukraine
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC president says China minerals deal under Kabila was drawn up ‘very badly’
Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says aim is to keep on growing to reach their goals
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
In August 2010, in an upstairs room at the Wanderers Club across the road from the Wanderers ground, Graeme Smith announced he was stepping down as T20 captain with immediate effect. He would also give up the ODI captaincy after the 2011 World Cup.
It was something of a shock but not entirely unexpected. Smith had been at this international cricket lark for eight-and-a-half years by then, most of those as captain. He wanted to prolong his career for another five or six years and by giving up leading the short stuff he would not stuff up his longer journey. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN McCALLUM: Bavuma should be SA’s Test captain
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
In August 2010, in an upstairs room at the Wanderers Club across the road from the Wanderers ground, Graeme Smith announced he was stepping down as T20 captain with immediate effect. He would also give up the ODI captaincy after the 2011 World Cup.
It was something of a shock but not entirely unexpected. Smith had been at this international cricket lark for eight-and-a-half years by then, most of those as captain. He wanted to prolong his career for another five or six years and by giving up leading the short stuff he would not stuff up his longer journey. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.