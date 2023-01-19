Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN McCALLUM: Bavuma should be SA’s Test captain

Cricket SA has neglected succession planning

19 January 2023 - 15:25 KevinMcCallum

In August 2010, in an upstairs room at the Wanderers Club across the road from the Wanderers ground, Graeme Smith announced he was stepping down as T20 captain with immediate effect. He would also give up the ODI captaincy after the 2011 World Cup. 

It was something of a shock but not entirely unexpected. Smith had been at this international cricket lark for eight-and-a-half years by then, most of those as captain. He wanted to prolong his career for another five or six years and by giving up leading the short stuff he would not stuff up his longer journey. ..

