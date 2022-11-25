Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Springbok game plan: if you like our style, we’ll change it

South Africans quite like being written off as it lowers expectations and exaggerates successes

25 November 2022 - 05:00 KEVIN MCCALLUM

If it is the weekend of an England-Springbok match, then let the clichés roll.

First up on stage, Maro Itoje, England lock: “SA haven’t changed the way they play since their first game in international rugby! Strong set-piece, strong kicking game, strong defence,” Itoje said after England had kicked the ball dead to draw against the All Blacks after being in the match for all of 10 minutes.     ..

