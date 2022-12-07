Houdalakis hopes Munchkin can build on maiden win

The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
DA-led provincial government points to dire state of existing SOEs and the lack of funds to justify the proposal
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Paint hurled at La Scala by members of Ultima Generazione movement
Despite being seen as under-performers, SA matches them Down Under
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
Trainer Lucky Houdalakis can only pray he finds another superstar like JJ The Jet Plane, but his three-year-old, Munchkin, is on an upward curve and can win the sixth race at the Vaal on Thursday.
JJ The Jet Plane won 15 races in four countries with his most notable success coming in the grade 1 Hong Kong Sprint in 2010.
He cost just R70,000 as a yearling while owner David Shawe had to go to R500,000 to purchase Munchkin from the Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein operation.
It might still be money well spent as Munchkin was mighty impressive as he raced to his maiden win at Turffontein last month.
The Rafeef colt was a 3-10 chance that day but his odds for Thursday’s race are a lot more attractive at 17-10. This is due to the fact that his opposition includes Sean Tarry’s three-year-old, Golden Prospect.
A R50,000 buy from Klawervlei Stud, Golden Prospect won his first start in April in fine style and then found the company too hot in two juvenile feature events.
The son of Pomodoro has been gelded and — back in calmer waters — should go well with Rachel Venniker claiming her 1.5kg allowance.
Golden Prospect’s stablemate, Twice The Storm, also comes into the equation with Calvin Habib seeming to prefer the two-time winner to Venniker’s mount.
The progeny of Trippi have been making hay this year and his daughter, Sound Of Warning, will be chasing a fourth career win when she takes on just five rivals in the second race.
With a merit-rating of 112, Sound Of Warning looks well treated in this 1,450m contest though her unplaced run in last month’s Merchants Handicap is a concern.
Sprinkles was bought by owner Laurence Wernars at the Paul Peter dispersal sale and last season’s Fillies Guineas runner-up makes her debut for Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable.
Hennie Greyling, booked for three rides for Van Vuuren, will be delighted to be partnering such a well-performing filly and the market will be the best guide to her chance.
Homely Girl and Shivers also do duty for the stable in this Progress Plate with apprentice Siyanda Sosibo claiming his 4kg allowance on the first-named.
Sosibo’s claim will also help his fifth race mount, Flag Bearer, whom he piloted to a two-lengths win at Turffontein 10 days ago. Though the four-year-old should make a bold bid for another win, preference is for Roy Magner’s runner, Apache Fighter, who ran well on her handicap debut when second behind San Quintin.
Player, co-owned by golf legend Gary Player, will bid to complete a hat-trick when he lines up against seven opponents in the final leg of the jackpot.
A superb ride by Keagan De Melo got Player home on his most recent outing but this season’s leading jockey isn’t riding at the meeting and Habib is entrusted with the mount for the first time.
Luthului is better off at the weights with Player this time and may prove the main threat with S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Wondering Star.
SELECTIONS
1st race: (3) Prime Example (2) Top Sail (7) Sassy (6) Ballycotton
2nd race: (6) Sound Of Warning (1) Sprinkles (3) Homely Girl (4) Hollywoodbound
3rd race: (7) Bee In My Bonnet (1) Island Beauty (5) Sky Velocity (4) Efficient Trader
4th race: (1) Robert Burns (5) Bowl First (7) Pembroke (8) Silvano's Song
5th race: (7) Apache Fighter (1) Flag Bearer (3) Cape Bouquet (2) Liverpool Legend
6th race: (5) Munchkin (3) Golden Prospect (1) Twice The Storm (4) Ridgerunner
7th race: (6) Stunning Kitten (4) Cerulean Dancer (1) Dark Travel (9) Coffeeberry
8th race: (2) Player (8) Luthuli (1) Wondering Star (5) Lidl Miss Sunshine
9th race: (10) Billy Spellbound (9) Southern Blaze (4) Twin Turbo (5) Eye Of The Prophet
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Houdalakis hopes Munchkin can build on maiden win
The trainer’s three-year-old is on an upward curve and can win the sixth race at the Vaal on Thursday
Trainer Lucky Houdalakis can only pray he finds another superstar like JJ The Jet Plane, but his three-year-old, Munchkin, is on an upward curve and can win the sixth race at the Vaal on Thursday.
JJ The Jet Plane won 15 races in four countries with his most notable success coming in the grade 1 Hong Kong Sprint in 2010.
He cost just R70,000 as a yearling while owner David Shawe had to go to R500,000 to purchase Munchkin from the Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein operation.
It might still be money well spent as Munchkin was mighty impressive as he raced to his maiden win at Turffontein last month.
The Rafeef colt was a 3-10 chance that day but his odds for Thursday’s race are a lot more attractive at 17-10. This is due to the fact that his opposition includes Sean Tarry’s three-year-old, Golden Prospect.
A R50,000 buy from Klawervlei Stud, Golden Prospect won his first start in April in fine style and then found the company too hot in two juvenile feature events.
The son of Pomodoro has been gelded and — back in calmer waters — should go well with Rachel Venniker claiming her 1.5kg allowance.
Golden Prospect’s stablemate, Twice The Storm, also comes into the equation with Calvin Habib seeming to prefer the two-time winner to Venniker’s mount.
The progeny of Trippi have been making hay this year and his daughter, Sound Of Warning, will be chasing a fourth career win when she takes on just five rivals in the second race.
With a merit-rating of 112, Sound Of Warning looks well treated in this 1,450m contest though her unplaced run in last month’s Merchants Handicap is a concern.
Sprinkles was bought by owner Laurence Wernars at the Paul Peter dispersal sale and last season’s Fillies Guineas runner-up makes her debut for Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable.
Hennie Greyling, booked for three rides for Van Vuuren, will be delighted to be partnering such a well-performing filly and the market will be the best guide to her chance.
Homely Girl and Shivers also do duty for the stable in this Progress Plate with apprentice Siyanda Sosibo claiming his 4kg allowance on the first-named.
Sosibo’s claim will also help his fifth race mount, Flag Bearer, whom he piloted to a two-lengths win at Turffontein 10 days ago. Though the four-year-old should make a bold bid for another win, preference is for Roy Magner’s runner, Apache Fighter, who ran well on her handicap debut when second behind San Quintin.
Player, co-owned by golf legend Gary Player, will bid to complete a hat-trick when he lines up against seven opponents in the final leg of the jackpot.
A superb ride by Keagan De Melo got Player home on his most recent outing but this season’s leading jockey isn’t riding at the meeting and Habib is entrusted with the mount for the first time.
Luthului is better off at the weights with Player this time and may prove the main threat with S’manga Khumalo’s mount, Wondering Star.
SELECTIONS
1st race: (3) Prime Example (2) Top Sail (7) Sassy (6) Ballycotton
2nd race: (6) Sound Of Warning (1) Sprinkles (3) Homely Girl (4) Hollywoodbound
3rd race: (7) Bee In My Bonnet (1) Island Beauty (5) Sky Velocity (4) Efficient Trader
4th race: (1) Robert Burns (5) Bowl First (7) Pembroke (8) Silvano's Song
5th race: (7) Apache Fighter (1) Flag Bearer (3) Cape Bouquet (2) Liverpool Legend
6th race: (5) Munchkin (3) Golden Prospect (1) Twice The Storm (4) Ridgerunner
7th race: (6) Stunning Kitten (4) Cerulean Dancer (1) Dark Travel (9) Coffeeberry
8th race: (2) Player (8) Luthuli (1) Wondering Star (5) Lidl Miss Sunshine
9th race: (10) Billy Spellbound (9) Southern Blaze (4) Twin Turbo (5) Eye Of The Prophet
The ‘People’s Horse’ is now more a bookies friend
Trippi lives up to Gaynor Rupert’s prediction
Bass-Robinson stable making waves at start of Cape summer season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The ‘People’s Horse’ is now more a bookies friend
Trippi lives up to Gaynor Rupert’s prediction
Summer Cup win takes Van Vuuren into second place on trainers’ log
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.