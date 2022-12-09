KEVIN MCCALLUM: A shorter Comrades so that hungry people can eat

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s just transition requires an educational plan, which will entail new and different models for skills development
No wind projects awarded in bid window 6 amid desperate need for high-voltage power lines
Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference
Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, sworn in as the South American country’s first female president
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
The list includes new offerings rather than returning shows or ones which came to an end this year
If you slip down the website for the Cape Town Cycle Tour, past the announcement of the new shorter route and the click-through for entries to the longer, traditional 109km route, you will find perhaps the most important, and, one suspects, least read part of the site.
It is headlined, simply: “Where The Money Goes.” Where does the money raised by the Cycle Tour go? I’m glad you asked. “Every cent of the proceeds from the Cape Town Cycle Tour, and its sub-events, is channelled back into the communities that host the event...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A shorter Comrades so that hungry people can eat
If you slip down the website for the Cape Town Cycle Tour, past the announcement of the new shorter route and the click-through for entries to the longer, traditional 109km route, you will find perhaps the most important, and, one suspects, least read part of the site.
It is headlined, simply: “Where The Money Goes.” Where does the money raised by the Cycle Tour go? I’m glad you asked. “Every cent of the proceeds from the Cape Town Cycle Tour, and its sub-events, is channelled back into the communities that host the event...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.