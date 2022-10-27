×

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Yet another stunning victory for Ireland, 11 years later

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 16:49 KEVIN MCCALLUM

The last time I watched Ireland beat England was in the bar of the Taj hotel in Chandigarh in northern India during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. I was with a fellow Irishman who then worked for the International Cricket Council. I was on the Kingfisher lager, he was on the clock.

Thanks to Kevin O’Brien, a strongly built right-hander from Dublin, we were both on cloud nine. Ireland were in all sorts of trouble at 111/5, chasing England’s 328 in Bengaluru. O’Brien, a former electrician, whose brother Niall was in the same team, began swinging free and easy. ..

