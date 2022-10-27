Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
CFO Brian Olsavsky says world’s biggest online retailer is bracing for slower economic growth
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
The last time I watched Ireland beat England was in the bar of the Taj hotel in Chandigarh in northern India during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. I was with a fellow Irishman who then worked for the International Cricket Council. I was on the Kingfisher lager, he was on the clock.
Thanks to Kevin O’Brien, a strongly built right-hander from Dublin, we were both on cloud nine. Ireland were in all sorts of trouble at 111/5, chasing England’s 328 in Bengaluru. O’Brien, a former electrician, whose brother Niall was in the same team, began swinging free and easy. ..
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Yet another stunning victory for Ireland, 11 years later
