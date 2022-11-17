Sport / Other Sport

Cross country double could reward punters this weekend

None Other to place at Turffontein and Hithemhardsunshine to win at Kenilworth seem safe bets

17 November 2022 - 14:51 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP

Punters who fancy a weekend double might consider this one — None Other to place at Turffontein on Friday evening and Hithemhardsunshine to win at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday.

None Other is quoted at 16-10 for a place in the grade 3 Fillies Mile and Hithemhardsunshine is the same price for a win in the Sophomore Sprint in the Cape. The double works out at 5.76-1.

None Other was his column’s selection for the Turffontein race a week ago and she remains the choice to beat Bonete and Rock The Fox.

It looks like a four-cornered contest between this trio and another Sean Tarry runner, Bless My Stars.

Calvin Habib seems to prefer Rock The Fox but the daughter of Canford Cliffs has two lengths to find with Lucky Houdalakis’ runner.

One thing seems certain this weekend — Hithemhardsunshine will be a nap bet with Shaheen Shaw’s popular podcast. Eric Sands’ three-year-old is named after Shaheen's favourite saying.

Bookies got the money when Hithemhardsunshine failed to justify favouritism last month, but the R575,000 buy probably needed the run as he hadn’t raced since June.

It is possible that Iconic Destination may prove a tough opponent as Grant van Niekerk’s mount reverts to a shorter trip. Bred at Varsfontein Stud, the colt is a half-brother to grade 1 winner Juxtapose and Valbonne whose five wins came over 1,000m-1,200m.

Trompe might battle to confirm the form with Hithemhardsunshine on the revised terms while We’re Jamming will strip fitter after his run in the Cape Classic.

At Kenilworth on Wednesday, trainer Glen Kotzen was quite understandably bemoaning his luck with the displays of some of his jockeys and he will be hoping Van Niekerk is at the top of his game on Cousin Casey in the grade 2 Cape Punters Cup.

Last season’s Equus Champion Two Year-Old Colt, Cousin Casey faces the unbeaten Le Morne, three-time winner Light Speed and Dean Kannemeyer’s Querari colt, At My Command. Keagan De Melo will have to overcome a wide draw on the latter.

Van Niekerk will fancy his chances of getting on the board early as he partners talented filly Chansonette in the 1,600m Summer Bowl. The daughter of Vercingetorix boasts three wins and four places in her eight starts.

In the first leg of the jackpot, Chansonette’s stable companion, Selukwe, is firmly in the mix with Ready Or Not, Mohandas and Storm Boulevard.

At Turffontein on Friday evening, Munchkin should show a clean pair of heels to his rivals in the second race and Reny (sixth race) and Gallic Tribe (ninth) can continue the excellent form of the highveld yard being run by Brett Crawford’s son, James.

Electric Gold bids to complete a four-timer in the final event on the card, but could be fully extended by the Trippi gelding, Expeditioner. The one worry is that Candice Dawson’s stable is a bit out of form.

TURFFONTEIN SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (11) Munchkin (4) Stroke Of Mercy (15) We’ve Got Tonight (3) Walker Bay

3rd Race: (12) Texas Red (8) Mini Coop (6) Jimmy Don (3) Samuel Salt

4th Race: (1) Esqueville (13) Power Ranger (8) Ramchandani Road (3) Integrate

5th Race: (12) Flying First Class (7) Ballroom Bliss (4) Diesel And Dust (3) Flashy Apache

6th Race: (1) Reny (3) Asiye Phambili (4) Barmaid (5) Namaqua Blossom

7th Race: (5) None Other (9) Bonete (3) Rock The Fox (2) Bless My Stars

8th Race: (1) Crimson Princess (3) Wokonda (5) Magical Flight (4) Bureau Des Legende

9th Race: (8) Gallic Tribe (2) Mardi Gras (5) Unzen (9) Savannah Storm

10th Race: (2) Expeditioner (5) Electric Gold (4) Arividicio (1) JP Two Thousand

KENILWORTH SUMMER BOWL

1 (3) Chansonette

2 (2) Marina

3 (4) Silver Darling

4 (6) Winter Scout

CAPE PUNTERS CUP

1 (8) Cousin Casey

2 (15) At My Command

3 (13) Le Morne

4 (6) Light Speed

SOPHOMORE SPRINT

1 (1) Hithemhardsunshine

2 (10) Iconic Destination

3 (9) Trompe

4 (11) We’re Jamming

