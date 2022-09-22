Kotzen praying Han Solo stays Settlers Trophy trip

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Growing up, Glen Kotzen thought he would be a priest. Racing is blessed that he chose to be a trainer as he has sent out a steady flow of winners since taking out his licence in 1985.
Kotzen probably considers the 2009 Durban July win by ill-fated Big City Life as his most important success to date, but he unearthed another talented performer last season in his Vercingetorix colt, Cousin Casey. He was voted “Champion Two Year Old Colt” at last month’s Equus awards.
On Saturday Kotzen sends four of his team to Durbanville and will be hoping Global Forests can finally leave the maiden ranks by winning the fourth race.
However, the 56-year-old’s main objective at the country course is to take top honours in the R150,000 Settlers Trophy with his six-year-old, Han Solo.
The gelding — a four-time winner — will be trying 2,000m for the first time, but judged by comments of his recent races, he could well trouble the two Justin Snaith runners, Somerset Maughan and Top Quality.
Comments in Winning Form for Han Solo's last three starts are “strong finish”, “running on at finish” and “slow, stayed on”.
The latter performance came against At My Command and — probably much to Kotzen's annoyance — the handicapper gave the son of Master Of My Fate a three-point penalty.
Not surprisingly, bookmakers have Somerset Maughan as the early 7-2 favourite with Richard Fourie riding the son of Trippi for only the second time in his last seven races. The five-year-old is 3kg better off with Top Quality so can turn the tables on his stablemate.
Piet Botha has his team in good form and his runner, Baratheon, is third choice in the early market at 9-2. The Jackson gelding is 1kg better off with Top Quality so there may be precious little between the two once again.
Muzi Yeni rides R550,000 buy Top Quality for the first time and the big plus about his mount is that he has few miles on the clock.
If Somerset Maughan manages to win, there’s a chance of a family double as his full-brother, Charles Dickens, is the firm favourite for the final leg of the Pick Six.
Nevertheless, this column is taking on the favourite with Corné Orffer’s mount, Iconic Destination. The Gimmethegreenlight colt cost R700,000 at the 2021 National Yearling Sale which is no surprise as he’s out of one of Varsfontein Stud’s best mares, Sunsational.
This means that Iconic Destination is a half-brother to Juxtapose whose four victories included the grade 1 SA Fillies Classic.
Dave The King is unbeaten in two outings for Vaughan Marshall, but the Gary Player-bred colt is 3kg worse off with Orffer’s mount compared to their recent clash.
Though trainer Eric Sands must be tearing his hair out that his British-bred mare, Different Face, can’t find the winners box, Saturday might be her day as she’s well drawn in the fifth race and will have S’manga Khumalo in the irons. Mike Stewart’s filly, Porque Te Vas, rates the main threat.
DURBANVILLE
PICK 6 SELECTIONS
3rd Race: (7) Aussenkehr (4) Sir William (12) Night Tiger (9) Aeroforce
4th Race: (5) Global Forests (3) Global Avenue (7) Quasimodo (2) Guy Alexander
5th Race: (2) Different Face (7) Porque Te Vas (6) Jury Duty (4) Cityscape
6th Race: (8) Van Hunks (11) Sugar Mountain (6) I Want It All (9) Shavout
7th Race: (8) Han Solo (2) Somerset Maughan (6) Baratheon (10) Top Quality
8th Race: (3) Iconic Destination (1) Charles Dickens (6) Dave The King (7) Wecangoallnight
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kotzen praying Han Solo stays Settlers Trophy trip
Six-year-old four-time winner is trying 2,000m for the first time
De Melo needs Van Vuuren’s support in jockeys’ title bid
‘Gimme’ colt looks likely sale stopper at Tarry’s ‘Fast Track’ auction
Huge stake increase for Cape Guineas in December
