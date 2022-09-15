×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Atletico to test Real’s perfect start

15 September 2022 - 15:02 Joseph Walker
Marco Asensio of Real Madrid celebrates with Nacho Fernandez and teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 14 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GONZALO ARROYO MORENO
Marco Asensio of Real Madrid celebrates with Nacho Fernandez and teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 14 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GONZALO ARROYO MORENO

Madrid — Real Madrid’s 100% start to the La Liga season will be put to the test when they visit city rivals Atletico on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues with a perfect record — both domestically and in Europe — this campaign and they lead Barcelona at the top of the standings by two points after five games.

With talisman Karim Benzema a doubt for the game, having missed the side’s last two fixtures with a knee injury, Ancelotti called for others to step up to the plate with goals.

Midfielder Federico Valverde appears to have taken on the scoring mantle, netting two stunning finishes in consecutive games much to the Italian’s delight.

“The strange thing is he only scored once last season, and I told him that if he didn’t score 10 goals this campaign given how he can hit a ball, he should cut up my coaching certificates,” laughed Ancelotti, when asked about the Uruguayan’s upturn in form in front of goal.

“However, our planning for the derby hasn’t changed. We’ll see how Benzema goes over the next few days but we won’t take risks. If he can train properly then he’ll play, and if not, then he won’t.”

Defender Lucas Vazquez will miss the trip to the Metropolitano where Real will take on an Atletico side who have had an up-and-down start to the campaign. After thrashing Celta Vigo 4-1 last weekend they were beaten 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Atletico defender Sergio Reguilon will miss a reunion with his former club because of a groin problem, while first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak, central defensive pair Stefan Savic  and Jose Maria Gimenez and midfielder Thomas Lemar face late fitness tests.

Barca will look to put the pressure on Real when they host Elche on Saturday. The Catalan side are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas have the grit, but ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Nkosi ‘up for selection’ in Bulls debut against ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Tuchel did not have our vision, says Chelsea ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Zwane remains optimistic amid growing discontent ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Boks’ Tests against Argentina will be like ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.