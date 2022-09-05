SA eye second victory over Bulgaria in Davis Cup tie

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Relying on the country’s most experienced doubles player and a trio of exciting young prospects, the SA team will be eager to bounce back when a four-man national squad faces Bulgaria in the Davis Cup World Group II tie at the National Tennis Centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, on September 16 and 17.
After falling to Israel in a promotion playoff in Ashdod earlier in 2022, SA will be without some key stars as they look to hit back against Bulgaria, with the country’s top-ranked singles players missing. Lloyd Harris is recovering from injury and Kholo Montsi is unavailable for personal reasons.
The SA team will fancy their chances, however, spearheaded by doubles specialist Raven Klaasen, who has played 21 Davis Cup ties since 2009.
The national team, announced by SA captain Christo van Rensburg on Sunday, also features three US-based collegiate players — Philip Henning and Davis Cup debutants Lleyton Cronjé and Richard Thongoana — who are all under the age of 24.
Within reach of each other ahead of the tie, Van Rensburg said it would make things logistically easier, which would work in their favour. In addition, all the players were already working hard in their environments, and he was confident about their form.
“Team preparation will be easier,” Van Rensburg said after unveiling the promising young national squad. “Three guys are at college and training hard with their teammates, getting back on track after the holiday break.
“Raven is playing in the US Open and I enjoyed seeing him win in the first round with former No 1 Marcelo Mello [of Brazil] as his partner.”
Henning and Cronjé are both 21 and Thongoana is 23, and while they will add a fresh new dimension to the team’s approach, Van Rensburg admits the presence of 39-year-old Klaasen will be key.
“Raven, as always, is the easiest decision to make when selecting the squad,” the skipper said. “He is still playing some great tennis and his experience is priceless.
“He always takes on a mentoring role on court with the younger guys, so I listen to his views and we exchange ideas.”
The SA team will be looking for their second victory over Bulgaria in the Davis Cup World Group II contest.
In the only previous tie between the two countries — played in Cape Town in 2019 — the hosts earned a 4-1 win.
Tennis SA
SA eye second victory over Bulgaria in Davis Cup tie
